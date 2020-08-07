2Q'20 Total Revenue of $142.7 Million, (-15.2%) vs. 2Q'19; YTD'20 Total Revenue -0.7% vs. YTD'19



2Q'20 Net income of $6.6 Million vs. $29.1 Million in 2Q'19; YTD'20 Net Income -60.4% vs. YTD'19

2Q'20 GAAP EPS of $0.07 Per Diluted Share vs. $0.33 per Diluted Share in 2Q'19

2Q'20 Adjusted EPS of $0.19 Per Diluted Share vs. $0.34 per Diluted Share in 2Q'19 (excluding 2Q 2019 Reserve Release Benefit)

2Q'20 Adjusted EBITDA of $27.8 Million, (-41.6%) vs. 2Q'19; YTD'20 Adjusted EBITDA -15.5% vs. YTD'19 (excluding 2Q 2019 Reserve Release Benefit)

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: HMSY) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“HMS is showing its organizational agility and financial strength, and the fundamentals of our business remain strong as our nation and the world continue to address the circumstances surrounding COVID-19,” said Bill Lucia, Chairman and CEO. “With lower utilization rates, client work pauses, and shifts in industry focus, COVID-19 had a negative impact on our Company's second quarter financial performance, with revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA declining on both a sequential and year-over-year basis. Despite these challenges, we maintained robust cash flows, with cash and cash equivalents up 38.6% since the end of 2019 to reach $193 million at the end of the second quarter.

“Our organization moved swiftly to remain fully operational in support of our clients while protecting our employees' health and safety. We continue to invest in our business to bolster future growth as well as deliver strong client value to meet the industry's evolving needs. We believe strong cost containment and clinical outcome capabilities are going to grow in importance both during and after this health crisis, particularly as State budgets are pressured due to lower revenue and higher Medicaid costs.

“Regardless of the recent headwinds we have encountered, we remain well positioned to deliver value to our clients and our business outlook for the second half of 2020 and full year 2021 remains positive. We are seeing signs of improving healthcare utilization and other trends that should be beneficial for the HMS business. For example, elective procedures are beginning to increase; Medicaid enrollment is rising due primarily to higher unemployment; and, our Payment Integrity business line is expected to improve during the third quarter as CMS and other clients are lifting pauses on certain medical record requests and audits enacted during a COVID-19 emergency period to reduce administrative burden on hospitals,” Lucia concluded.

Second Quarter

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $142.7 million, compared to total revenue of $168.2 million in the prior year second quarter (-15.2%). 2Q 2019 included $10.5 million in revenue as the Company released its remaining contract-related balances under its original Medicare RAC Contract (the “2Q 2019 Reserve Release”). Revenue in the second quarter of 2020 from the Accent business, which was acquired at the end of 2019, was $10.8 million. Organic revenue in the second quarter of 2020, excluding Accent and the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release, declined 16.4%.

Coordination of Benefits (COB) revenue was $106.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $105.1 million in the prior year second quarter (+1.6%). Organic COB revenue, excluding Accent, was $95.9 million (-8.8%) due to lower claim volumes resulting from circumstances related to COVID-19.

Payment Integrity (PI) revenue was $24.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $49.1 million in the prior year second quarter (-50.3%). Excluding the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release, total PI revenue decreased 36.8% compared to the prior year quarter due to lower claim volumes, primarily driven by temporary suspension or reduction of certain client contract work resulting from circumstances related to COVID-19, as previously disclosed.

Population Health Management (PHM) revenue was $11.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $14.0 million in the prior year second quarter (-17.6%) due to the suspension of certain consumer engagement programs primarily related to COVID-19 circumstances which more than offset an increase in COVID-19-specific program activities.

Net income in the second quarter of 2020 was $6.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $29.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019. Net income in the second quarter of 2019 included a net benefit of $0.07 per diluted share related to the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2020 was $27.8 million, compared to $47.6 million excluding a net benefit of $8.2 million related to the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release in the prior year second quarter (-41.6%).

Adjusted EPS in the second quarter of 2020 was $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $0.34 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019 excluding the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release of $0.07 per diluted share (-44.1%).

Six Months Ended

Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $314.1 million, compared to $316.1 million in the prior year period (-0.7%). For the six months ended June 30, 2019, total revenue included $10.5 million from the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release. Revenue in the six months ended June 30, 2020 from the Accent business was $21.7 million. Excluding the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release and revenue from the Accent business, total revenue decreased 4.3% compared to the prior year period.

COB revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $224.8 million, compared to $210.9 million in the prior year period (+6.6%). Organic COB revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding Accent, was $203.1 million (-3.7%).

PI revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $63.7 million, compared to $76.8 million in the prior year period (-17.1%). Excluding the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release, total PI revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020, decreased 4.0% compared to the prior year period. PHM revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $25.6 million, compared to $28.3 million in the prior year period (-9.8%).

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $19.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to $48.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the prior year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income included $0.07 per diluted share related to the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release and discrete tax benefits recorded in the first quarter of 2019 totaling $0.07 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $74.9 million, compared to $96.8 million in the prior year period, which included a net benefit of $8.2 million related to the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release (-22.6%). Excluding this benefit, Adjusted EBITDA decreased 15.5% compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.51 per diluted share. Adjusted EPS was $0.75 per diluted share in the comparable prior year period, including $0.07 per diluted share related to the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release and discrete tax benefits recorded in the first quarter of 2019 totaling $0.07 per diluted share. Excluding the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release and discrete tax item in 2019, adjusted EPS for the first six months of 2020 was $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $0.61 per diluted share in the prior year period (-16.4%).

Cash Flow and Capital Resources

Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $65.8 million compared to $78.1 million in the first six months of 2019. Capital expenditures were $11.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $8.4 million in the comparable prior year period.

The Company's balance sheet at June 30, 2020 included $193.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $240.0 million in outstanding bank debt, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $139.3 million and outstanding bank debt of $240.0 million at December 31, 2019.





Financial Guidance

The Company revised its full year 2020 financial guidance, as follows:

($ in millions) Reported FY

2019 Adjusted FY

2019 Revised

FY 2020

Guidance Y - Y % Change

from Adjusted

FY 2019 Total Revenue $ 626 $ 616 (1) $ 680 - 690 10.5 - 12.1% Net Income $ 87 $ 69 (2) $ 66 - 74 (4.3) - 7.2% Adjusted EBITDA $ 180 $ 164 (3) $ 177 - 187 7.9 - 14.0%

(1) Reported FY 2019 revenue includes $10.5 million related to the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release. Including the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release, total FY 2020 revenue growth is expected to be 8.6 - 10.2%. Excluding the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release, then total FY 2020 revenue growth is expected to be 10.5 - 12.1%.

(2) Reported FY 2019 net income includes $6.0 million related to the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release, $5.6 million related to the 3Q 2019 Gain on Investment and $6.5 million related to discrete tax benefits. Including the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release, 3Q 2019 Gain on Investment and discrete tax benefits, then FY 2020 net income growth is expected to be (24.1) - (14.9)%. Excluding the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release and 3Q 2019 Gain on Investment, net income growth is expected to be (4.3) - 7.2%.

(3) Reported 2019 adjusted EBITDA includes $8.2 million related to the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release and $7.7 million related to the 3Q 2019 Gain on Investment. Including the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release and 3Q 2019 Gain on Investment, adjusted EBITDA growth is expected to be (1.7) - 3.9%. Excluding the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release and 3Q 2019 Gain on Investment, then FY 2020 adjusted EBITDA growth is expected to be 7.9 - 14.0%.

Key assumptions underlying the Company's revised full year 2020 financial guidance include:

Depreciation and amortization of approximately $50 million

Stock-based compensation expense of approximately $24 million

Integration-related costs of approximately $8-10 million

Net interest expense of approximately $7 million

An effective tax rate of 23-25%

Capital expenditures of approximately $30-35 million

The anticipated impact of COVID-19 on the Company's revenue opportunities

HMS HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 142,654 $ 168,182 $ 314,066 $ 316,135 Cost of services: Compensation 62,394 58,322 129,849 115,775 Direct project and other operating expenses 22,984 20,742 47,879 40,941 Information technology 15,125 12,316 30,028 25,420 Occupancy 4,190 4,052 8,552 8,131 Amortization of acquisition related software and intangible assets 5,564 4,166 11,069 8,332 Total cost of services 110,257 99,598 227,377 198,599 Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,781 28,036 62,620 57,282 Total operating expenses 137,038 127,634 289,997 255,881 Operating income 5,616 40,548 24,069 60,254 Interest expense (1,947 ) (2,853 ) (4,209 ) (5,702 ) Interest income 24 966 258 2,080 Other income 2,219 — 2,871 — Income before income taxes 5,912 38,661 22,989 56,632 Income taxes (701 ) 9,561 3,694 7,890 Net income $ 6,613 $ 29,100 $ 19,295 $ 48,742 Basic income per common share: Net income per common share -- basic $ 0.07 $ 0.34 $ 0.22 $ 0.56 Diluted income per common share: Net income per common share -- diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.33 $ 0.21 $ 0.55 Weighted average shares: Basic 88,244 85,956 88,328 86,524 Diluted 89,834 87,858 89,842 88,843









HMS HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 193,071 $ 139,268 Accounts receivable, net 212,700 223,443 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,147 30,925 Income tax receivable 1,230 3,210 Deferred financing costs, net 564 564 Total current assets 433,712 397,410 Property and equipment, net 84,592 86,947 Goodwill 594,561 599,351 Intangible assets, net 124,433 131,849 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,037 17,493 Deferred financing costs, net 827 1,109 Other assets 18,588 10,117 Total assets $ 1,271,750 $ 1,244,276 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 89,355 $ 97,747 Liability for appeals 5,538 3,570 Total current liabilities 94,893 101,317 Long-term liabilities: Revolving credit facility 240,000 240,000 Operating lease liabilities 12,414 14,881 Net deferred tax liabilities 25,391 25,587 Other liabilities 8,783 7,626 Total long-term liabilities 286,588 288,094 Total liabilities 381,481 389,411 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock -- $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock -- $0.01 par value; 175,000,000 shares authorized;102,173,154 shares issued and 88,509,960 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020; 101,766,468 shares issued and 88,103,566 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 1,022 1,018 Capital in excess of par value 496,069 479,964 Retained earnings 528,754 509,459 Treasury stock, at cost: 13,663,194 shares at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (135,576 ) (135,576 ) Total shareholders' equity 890,269 854,865 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,271,750 $ 1,244,276









HMS HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net income $ 19,295 $ 48,742 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and software 16,333 15,989 Amortization of intangible assets 7,416 4,677 Amortization of deferred financing costs 282 282 Stock-based compensation expense 17,950 15,781 Deferred income taxes (196 ) 4,588 Noncash lease expense 2,456 2,366 Release of estimated liability for appeals, net — (10,478 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 13,040 (2,062 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,778 (363 ) Other assets (8,471 ) (1,200 ) Income taxes receivable 1,980 9,386 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (8,603 ) (7,235 ) Operating lease liabilities (2,467 ) (2,952 ) Liability for appeals 1,968 605 Net cash provided by operating activities 65,761 78,126 Investing activities: Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired 1,530 — Purchases of property and equipment (3,143 ) (945 ) Investment in capitalized software (8,359 ) (7,465 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,972 ) (8,410 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,619 26,998 Payments of tax withholdings on behalf of employees for net-share settlements (3,460 ) (6,947 ) Payments on capital lease obligations (145 ) (36 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (1,986 ) 20,015 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 53,803 89,731 Cash and Cash Equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 139,268 178,946 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 193,071 $ 268,677 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes/(refunds received), net of refunds $ 1,107 $ (6,509 ) Cash paid for interest $ 2,319 $ 5,524 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities: Change in balance of accrued property and equipment purchases $ (2,476 ) $ 250









HMS HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended (in thousands, except percentages) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net income $ 6,613 $ 29,100 Net interest expense 1,923 1,887 Income taxes (701 ) 9,561 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets 12,046 10,397 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 19,881 50,945 Stock-based compensation expense 4,440 4,802 Transaction and integration costs 3,476 27 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,797 $ 55,774 % of Revenue 19.5 % 33.2 % Adjusted EBITDA, excluding 2Q 2019 Reserve Release benefit $ 27,797 $ 47,574 % of Revenue 19.5 % 30.2 %









Six Months Ended (in thousands, except percentages) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net income $ 19,295 $ 48,742 Net interest expense 3,951 3,622 Income taxes 3,694 7,890 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets 23,749 20,666 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 50,689 80,920 Stock-based compensation expense 17,950 15,781 Transaction and integration costs 6,240 107 Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,879 $ 96,808 % of Revenue 23.8 % 30.6 % Adjusted EBITDA, excluding 2Q 2019 Reserve Release benefit $ 74,879 $ 88,608 % of Revenue 23.8 % 29.0 %









HMS HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income to EPS (Diluted) and Adjusted EPS (Diluted)

Three Months Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net income $ 6,613 $ 29,100 Stock-based compensation expense 4,440 4,802 Transaction and integration costs 3,476 27 Amortization of acquisition related software and intangible assets 5,564 4,166 Income tax related to adjustments¹ (3,410 ) (2,385 ) Adjusted net income $ 16,683 $ 35,710 Weighted average common shares, diluted 89,834 87,858 Diluted EPS $ 0.07 $ 0.33 Diluted adjusted EPS $ 0.19 $ 0.41 Reserve release benefit² $ — $ 0.07 Diluted adjusted EPS excluding 2Q 2019 Reserve Release benefit $ 0.19 $ 0.34









Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net income $ 19,295 $ 48,742 Stock-based compensation expense 17,950 15,781 Transaction and integration costs 6,240 107 Amortization of acquisition related software and intangible assets 11,069 8,332 Income tax related to adjustments¹ (8,921 ) (6,414 ) Adjusted net income $ 45,633 $ 66,548 Weighted average common shares, diluted 89,842 88,843 Diluted EPS³ $ 0.21 $ 0.55 Diluted adjusted EPS³ $ 0.51 $ 0.75 Discrete tax benefits $ — $ 0.07 Reserve release benefit² $ — $ 0.07 Diluted adjusted EPS excluding Reserve Release and discrete tax benefits $ 0.51 $ 0.61





(1) Tax effect of adjustments is computed as the pre-tax effect of the adjustments multiplied by the adjusted annual effective tax rate at period end.

(2) The reserve release benefit of $0.07 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 are net of income tax of approximately $0.03 per diluted share.

(3) Diluted EPS and Diluted Adjusted EPS included a $0.07 per diluted share discrete tax benefit primarily related to the exercise of employee stock options for the six months ended June 30, 2019.













HMS HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Trailing twelve months)

Trailing Twelve Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net income $ 57,777 $ 100,707 Net interest expense 7,195 8,469 Income taxes 12,942 3,157 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets 46,067 48,730 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 123,981 161,063 Stock-based compensation expense 24,070 23,080 Transaction and integration costs 9,729 107 Adjusted EBITDA $ 157,780 $ 184,250

Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Leverage Ratio

(in thousands, except ratios) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Total Debt (revolving credit facility)⁴ $ 240,000 $ 240,000 Cash and cash equivalents (193,071 ) (268,677 ) Total net debt $ 46,929 $ (28,677 ) Net income⁵ $ 57,777 $ 100,707 Adjusted EBITDA⁶ $ 157,780 $ 184,250 Net leverage ratio⁷ 0.30 (0.16 )

(4) Total Debt consists of the outstanding principal under our senior secured revolving credit facility

(5) Trailing twelve months Net income

(6) Trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA

(7) The Company's net leverage ratio is calculated by dividing total net debt by trailing twelve months' Adjusted EBITDA









HMS HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 48,667 $ 49,604 Purchases of property and equipment (1,465 ) (576 ) Investment in capitalized software (5,020 ) (3,844 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 42,182 $ 45,184

The Company believes the non-GAAP free cash flow financial measures presented in this press release provide useful information regarding how much cash flow is available, after purchases of property and equipment and investment in capitalized software, to be used for working capital needs or for other opportunities. It should not be inferred that the entire non-GAAP free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.









Reconciliation of Revised Financial Guidance for Full Year 2020 Net Income to Projected 2020 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Estimated Range Current Guidance Prior Guidance (in millions) Low High Low High Net Income $ 66 $ 74 $ 62 $ 74 Net interest expense $ 7 $ 7 $ 6 $ 6 Income taxes 20 24 26 29 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets 50 50 50 50 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $ 143 $ 155 $ 144 $ 159 Stock-based compensation expense 24 24 23 23 Transaction and Integration costs 10 8 10 5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 177 $ 187 $ 177 $ 187



