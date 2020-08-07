- Completed enrollment of Phase 2 EMERGE trial for the interim analysis of efficacy and biomarker data in early 2021 -
- On track to initiate Phase 2 SELECT trial and Phase 1 trial for JTX-8064 in 2020 -
- Ended the quarter with $127.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments -
- Company to host conference call and webcast today at 8:00 AM ET -
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update.
“We made great strides in the second quarter and this year as a whole has proven to be a time of execution and important foundational work in advance of important future milestones. Of note, we completed EMERGE enrollment to support the interim analysis despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and are on track for the interim analysis of efficacy and biomarker data in early 2021. We also expect to initiate enrollment this year of the Phase 1 trial for JTX-8064, an inhibitor of the LILRB2 receptor (or ILT4) on macrophages,” said Richard Murray, Ph.D., chief executive officer and president of Jounce Therapeutics. “We continue to build a leading immuno-oncology company, focusing on the importance of deeply rooted science, translational analyses and well-informed clinical trial design. We look forward to continuing to execute on our milestones as we progress our broad pipeline of clinical and preclinical programs to bring the right immunotherapies to the right patients.”
Pipeline Update:
Clinical Programs: Vopratelimab and JTX-4014
Preclinical Development Programs: JTX-8064 and JTX-1811
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results:
Financial Guidance:
Based on its current operating and development plans, Jounce continues to expect gross cash burn on operating expenses and capital expenditures for the full year 2020 to be approximately $80.0 million to $95.0 million.
Jounce expects its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments to be sufficient to enable the funding of its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through the end of 2021.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Jounce Therapeutics will host a live conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the conference call, please dial (866) 916-3380 (domestic) or (210) 874-7772 (international) and refer to conference ID 3898328. The live webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors and Media section of Jounce's website at www.jouncetx.com. The webcast will be archived and made available for replay on Jounce’s website approximately two hours after the call and will be available for 30 days.
About Jounce Therapeutics:
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has four development-stage programs, two of which are clinical-stage: vopratelimab, a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and JTX-4014, a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use with Jounce’s broader pipeline. Vopratelimab is currently being assessed in a Phase 2 clinical trial, EMERGE, and Jounce plans to initiate an additional Phase 2 biomarker trial using TISvopra for patient selection, SELECT, to assess vopratelimab in combination with JTX-4014. Jounce’s IND-enabling preclinical programs include JTX-8064, a LILRB2 (ILT4) receptor antagonist and JTX-1811, a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Various statements in this release concerning Jounce’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, Jounce’s expectations regarding financial guidance, operating expenses and capital expenditures; the timing, initiation, progress, results of and release of data for clinical trials of Jounce’s product candidates, including vopratelimab, JTX-4014 and JTX-8064; identification, selection and enrollment of patients for Jounce’s clinical trials; the timing of IND filings; and the timing, progress and results of preclinical studies for Jounce’s product candidates, including JTX-1811, and any future product candidates may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which often include words such as “goal,” “expect,” “plan,” “on track,” “will” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although Jounce believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Jounce cannot guarantee such outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, risks that the COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt Jounce’s business and/or the global healthcare system more severely than anticipated, which may have the effect of further delaying enrollment and completion of Jounce’s ongoing clinical trials, or delaying timelines or data disclosures and regulatory submissions for its product candidates; Jounce’s ability to successfully demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its product candidates and future product candidates; the preclinical and clinical results for its product candidates, which may not support further development and marketing approval; the potential advantages of Jounce’s product candidates; Jounce’s ability to successfully manage its clinical trials; the development plans of its product candidates and any companion or complementary diagnostics; management of Jounce’s supply chain for the delivery of drug product and materials for use in clinical trials and research and development activities; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of preclinical studies and clinical trials of Jounce’s product candidates; Jounce’s ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; Jounce’s ability to manage operating expenses and capital expenditures; and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Jounce’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Jounce’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and Jounce undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue:
|License and collaboration revenue—related party
|$
|—
|$
|17,446
|$
|—
|$
|28,427
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|21,023
|18,130
|40,669
|35,410
|General and administrative
|7,226
|7,323
|14,765
|14,515
|Total operating expenses
|28,249
|25,453
|55,434
|49,925
|Operating loss
|(28,249
|)
|(8,007
|)
|(55,434
|)
|(21,498
|)
|Other income, net
|285
|1,026
|1,035
|2,152
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(27,964
|)
|(6,981
|)
|(54,399
|)
|(19,346
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|4
|12
|12
|24
|Net loss
|$
|(27,968
|)
|$
|(6,993
|)
|$
|(54,411
|)
|$
|(19,370
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.82
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(1.60
|)
|$
|(0.59
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|34,053
|32,973
|34,041
|32,966
|Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash, cash equivalents and investments
|$
|127,205
|$
|170,444
|Working capital
|$
|114,975
|$
|159,297
|Total assets
|$
|158,901
|$
|205,882
|Total stockholders’ equity
|$
|127,269
|$
|174,593
Investor and Media Contact:
Komal Joshi
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
(857) 320-2523
kjoshi@jouncetx.com
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
Cambridge, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
jounce.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: