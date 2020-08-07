DEERFIELD, Ill., Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRGA), a leading global pure-play spine company focused on advancing spine surgery and improving patient outcomes, today reported operating results for the second quarter of 2020. The sale of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.’s (“RTI”) OEM business closed on July 20, 2020, accordingly, the reported consolidated financial results for the second quarter include results for the OEM and Spine segments.



Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $54.2 million, compared to $81.6 million in the second quarter of 2019





Spine revenue of $20.5 million, compared to $32.6 million in the second quarter of 2019





Net loss of $38.7 million inclusive of approximately $15.5 million of non-recurring expenses





Adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.3 million

Recent Highlights:

Following the sale of RTI’s OEM business which closed on July 20, 2020, the Company was renamed Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (formerly RTI Holdings, Inc.)





On July 20, 2020, Terry Rich was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Surgalign Holdings. Mr. Rich had previously served as RTI’s Head of Global Spine

“These are very exciting times as we have officially launched Surgalign as a global pure-play spine company,” said Terry Rich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surgalign Holdings. “We are in a tremendous position to capitalize on the opportunity that lies ahead. Supported by a strong balance sheet and a best-in-class team, we look to build on the foundation of the RTI Surgical spine business to advance care and improve patient outcomes.”

Mr. Rich continued, “During the second quarter, we saw a solid return of demand in June, which continued in July as COVID began to experience a resurgence in some major markets in the U.S. We remain cautiously optimistic about the recovery of the procedure volumes during the balance of the year. Regardless of the near-term uncertainty, we continue to progress with our investments to build, innovate, and acquire, furthering our confidence to drive profitable double-digit topline growth over the long term.”

Second Quarter 2020

The Company’s worldwide revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $54.2 million compared with $81.6 million during the same period in the prior year. Spine revenue was $20.5 million compared with $32.6 million in the prior year and OEM revenue was $33.7 million compared with $49.0 million in the prior year. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $23.1 million, or 43% of revenue compared to $46.1 million, or 57% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2019.

Net loss applicable to common shares was $38.7 million, or $0.51 per fully diluted common share in the second quarter of 2020 compared to approximately breakeven in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted for the impact of non-recurring charges, net loss applicable to common shares was $24.1 million, or $0.32 per fully diluted common share in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), for the second quarter of 2020 was a loss of $5.3 million compared to income of $9.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. The decline in adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by the reduction of revenue and gross margin as a result in the reduction of elective surgical procedures related to COVID – 19, partially offset by reduction in spending primarily driven by employee furloughs and management salary reductions.

Business Outlook

Due to the inability to estimate the size and impact of the COVID – 19 pandemic on the Company’s operations and financial results, Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is not providing guidance for fiscal 2020. We will continue to evaluate the impact of the COVID – 19 pandemic on our operations and financial results and will provide additional information when we are more certain.

SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 54,225 $ 81,554 $ 127,951 $ 151,575 Costs of processing and distribution 31,093 35,430 64,366 67,564 Gross profit 23,132 46,124 63,585 84,011 Expenses: Marketing, general and administrative 37,066 41,108 79,719 73,224 Research and development 3,274 3,868 7,556 8,204 Severance and restructuring costs 604 - 604 - Gain on acquisition contingency (130 ) (1,590 ) (130 ) (1,590 ) Asset impairment and abandonments 882 - 2,761 15 Goodwill impairment - - - - Transaction and integration expenses 4,923 1,953 14,203 10,910 Total operating expenses 46,619 45,339 104,713 90,763 Operating income (loss) (23,487 ) 785 (41,128 ) (6,752 ) Total other expense - net (18,555 ) (3,628 ) (22,316 ) (5,132 ) Loss before income tax benefit (expense) (42,042 ) (2,843 ) (63,444 ) (11,884 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 3,298 3,031 6,837 2,721 Net loss (38,744 ) 188 (56,607 ) (9,163 ) Convertible preferred dividend - - - - Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ (38,744 ) $ 188 $ ﻿ (56,607 ) $ (9,163 ) Net loss per common share - basic $ (0.51 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.74 ) $ (0.13 ) Net loss per common share - diluted $ (0.51 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.74 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 75,814,668 75,144,488 75,995,324 70,409,839 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 75,814,668 91,120,956 75,995,324 70,409,839





SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Revenues to Adjusted Gross Profit (Unaudited, in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 54,225 $ 81,554 $ 127,951 $ 151,575 Costs of processing and distribution 31,093 35,430 64,366 67,564 Gross profit, as reported 23,132 46,124 63,585 84,011 Inventory write-off - - 48 - Inventory purchase price adjustment 563 1,036 1,441 1,036 Non-GAAP gross profit, adjusted $ 23,695 $ 47,160 $ 65,074 $ 85,047 Non-GAAP gross profit percentage, adjusted 43.7 % 57.8 % 50.9 % 56.1 % Costs of processing and distribution - As Reported 31,093 35,430 64,366 67,564 Less: Inventory write-off - - 48 - Inventory purchase price adjustment 563 1,036 1,441 1,036 Costs of processing and distribution - Non-GAAP $ 30,530 $ 34,394 $ 62,877 $ 66,528 As a percent of revenue 56.3 % 42.2 % 49.1 % 43.9 %





SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Loss Applicable to Commons Shares to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited, in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ (38,744 ) $ 188 $ (56,607 ) $ (9,163 ) Interest expense, net* 18,772 3,609 22,287 5,082 Provision for income taxes (3,298 ) (3,031 ) (6,837 ) (2,721 ) Depreciation 2,448 4,913 4,214 8,356 Amortization of intangible assets - 995 473 1,952 Adjusted EBITDA (20,822 ) 6,674 (36,470 ) 3,506 Reconciling items impacting EBITDA Preferred dividend - - - - Non-cash stock based compensation 1,034 1,267 2,344 2,430 Foreign exchange gain (loss) (217 ) 19 29 50 Other reconciling items * Inventory write-off - - 48 - Inventory purchase price adjustment 563 1,036 1,441 1,036 Severance and restructuring costs 604 - 604 - Gain on acquisition contingency (130 ) (1,590 ) (130 ) (1,590 ) Restatement and related expenses 7,818 - 11,254 - Asset impairment and abandonments 882 - 2,761 - Transaction and integration expenses 4,923 1,953 14,203 10,910 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,345 ) $ 9,359 $ (3,916 ) $ 16,342 Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenues -9.9 % 11.5 % -3.1 % 10.8 % * Inclusive of interest and amortization of debt discount expense related to debt embedded derivative ** See explanations in Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section later in this release.





SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Applicable to Common Shares and Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Net Income Applicable to Common Shares and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share (Unaudited, in thousands except per share data) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net Net Income (Loss) Amount Income (Loss) Amount Applicable to Per Diluted Applicable to Per Diluted Common Shares

Share Common Shares

Share As reported $ (38,744 ) $ (0.51 ) $ 188 $ Severance and restructuring costs 604 0.01 - - Gain on acquisition contingency (130 ) (0.00 ) (1,590 ) (0.02 ) Asset impairment and abandonments 882 0.01 - - Inventory purchase price adjustment 563 0.01 1,036 0.01 Inventory write-off - - - - Restatement and related expenses 7,818 0.10 - - Transaction and integration expenses 4,923 0.06 1,953 0.02 Tax effect on adjustments - - (3,313 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted * $ (24,084 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (1,726 ) $ (0.02 ) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net Net Income (Loss) Amount Income (Loss) Amount Applicable to Per Diluted Applicable to Per Diluted Common Shares Share Common Shares Share As reported $ (56,607 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (9,163 ) $ (0.13 ) Severance and restructuring costs 604 0.01 - - Asset impairment and abandonments 2,761 0.04 - - Gain on acquisition contingency (130 ) (0.00 ) (1,590 ) (0.02 ) Inventory purchase price adjustment 1,441 0.02 1,300 0.02 Inventory write-off 48 0.00 - - Restatement and related expenses 11,254 0.15 - - Transaction and integration expenses 14,203 0.19 10,910 0.15 Tax effect on adjustments - - (2,696 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted * $ (26,426 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (1,239 ) $ (0.02 ) * See explanations in Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section later in this release. Amount Per Diluted Share may not foot due to rounding.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP net income applicable to common shares and non-GAAP gross profit adjusted for certain amounts. The calculation of the tax effect on the adjustments between GAAP net loss applicable to common shares and non-GAAP net income applicable to common shares is based upon our estimated annual GAAP tax rate, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP net loss applicable to common shares in calculating non-GAAP net income applicable to common shares. Reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures are included in the reconciliations below

The following are explanations of the adjustments that management excluded as part of the non-GAAP measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. Management removes the amount of these costs including the tax effect on the adjustments from our operating results to supplement a comparison to our past operating performance.

2020 Severance and restructuring costs – The severance and restructuring costs relates to severance costs incurred related to the OEM transaction.

2020 Gain on acquisition contingency – The gain on acquisition contingency relates to an adjustment to our estimate of obligation for future milestone payments on the Zyga acquisition.

2020 Asset impairment and abandonments – These costs relate to asset impairment and abandonments of certain long-term assets within the Spine asset group.



2020 Restatement and related expenses – These costs relate to consulting and legal fees and settlement expenses incurred as a result of the restatement, regulatory and related activities in 2020.



2020 Transaction and integration expenses – These costs relate to transaction and separation expenses due the Sale of OEM in 2020.



2020 Inventory purchase price adjustment – These costs relate to the purchase price effects of acquired Paradigm inventory that was sold during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.



2019 Gain on acquisition contingency – The gain on acquisition contingency relates to an adjustment to our estimate of obligation for future milestone payments on the Zyga acquisition.



2019 Transaction and integration expenses – These costs relate to acquisition and integration expenses due to the purchase of Paradigm in 2019.



Material Limitations Associated with the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Applicable to Common Shares should not be considered in isolation, or as a replacement for GAAP measures.

Usefulness of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Investors

The Company believes that presenting EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Applicable to Common Shares in addition to the related GAAP measures provide investors greater transparency to the information used by management in its financial decision-making.









SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Revenues (Unaudited, in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Spine $ 20,518 $ 32,553 $ 47,627 $ 56,930 OEM 33,707 49,001 80,324 94,645 Total revenues $ 54,225 $ 81,554 $ 127,951 $ 151,575









SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash $ 2,229 $ 5,608 Accounts receivable - net 46,865 59,288 Inventories - net 122,596 124,149 Prepaid and other assets 9,493 6,769 Total current assets 181,183 195,814 Non-current inventories - net 5,194 6,637 Property, plant and equipment - net 70,131 69,890 Goodwill 55,384 55,384 Other assets - net 19,921 16,784 Total assets $ 331,813 $ 344,509 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 37,490 $ 30,126 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 33,248 36,085 Current portion of long-term obligations 212,321 174,177 Total current liabilities 283,059 240,388 Long-term liabilities 2,316 3,147 Total liabilities 285,375 243,535 Preferred stock 66,502 66,410 Stockholders' equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 495,423 493,372 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,701 ) (7,629 ) Accumulated deficit (507,786 ) (451,179 ) Total stockholders' equity (20,064 ) 34,564 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 331,813 $ 344,509







