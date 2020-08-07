CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX) (OTCQB: XRTXF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. David Sans as Director, Corporate Development to be based in New York City. Dr. Sans will be responsible for planning and facilitation of XORTX corporate goals. Dr. Sans is an experienced pharmaceutical executive.



Dr. Allen Davidoff, CEO of XORTX, commented, “We are excited to add Dr. Sans to the XORTX team. David’s combination of pharmaceutical and financial market experience is anticipated to strengthen our team in multiple areas of our late stage development programs in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease and acute kidney injury associated with COVID-19 infection.”

Dr. David Sans stated, “With forty million Americans living with kidney diseases and 700,000 having kidney failure, millions of lives are impacted by kidney-related illnesses. It is an honor to join forces with Dr. Davidoff going into a prospective phase 3 registration trial with potential for a FDA orphan designation, a strong pharmaceutical strategic partner interested and previously validated targets.”

About Dr. David Sans, FAARM, Ph.D., M.B.A.



Dr. Sans has 15+ years of healthcare-centric experience in corporate development. Dr. Sans has held management and executive positions at Novartis, Pfizer, ImClone, and Summer Street Research Partners in Boston. Most recently, Dr. Sans is Board Certified in Regenerative Medicine from the American Board of Regenerative Medicine (ABRM) and has a Master's Degree in Chemical Engineering as well as a Ph.D. in Life Sciences and a MBA in Business Law.

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with three clinically advanced products in development – XRx-008 for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), XRx-101 for Coronavirus / COVID-19 infection and XRx-221 is a clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy (T2DN). The Company has strong intellectual property rights and established proof of concept through independent clinical studies. XORTX is working to advance its clinical development stage products that target xanthine oxidase to inhibit production of uric acid. At XORTX Therapeutics, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future of patients. Additional information on XORTX Therapeutics is available at www.xortx.com .

