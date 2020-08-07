CINCINNATI, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) today announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights:

Consolidated Net Revenue of $84.8 million, up 75% year-over-year

Life Science segment delivers record revenue of $63.2 million, up 312% year-over-year, as a result of strong demand for COVID-19 related products

Broadened the Life Science portfolio of COVID-19 related products to include key reagents used by diagnostics manufacturers to develop rapid antigen tests

Diagnostics segment limited to $21.6 million in revenue, in line with expectations and a 35% year-over-year decline, as stay-at-home orders reduced demand for non-critical care testing

Completed assay design lock in the development of a PCR COVID-19 test on the Revogene ® system and expecting submission to the FDA for EUA approval this fall

system and expecting submission to the FDA for EUA approval this fall Re-initiated clinical trials for key GI products (GI panel, C. diff, Campylobacter), although at a slower-than-normal pace

Closed the acquisition of Exalenz and the integrated commercial team placed the first BreathID® Smart System since receiving FDA approval in March

Jack Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The diversification of our business turned what could have been a challenging quarter into a record for the Company. Our team executed well in the short-term while continuing to invest in our strategy, positioning us well for a strong FY2021.”

Bryan Baldasare, Chief Financial Officer, commented: “Record revenue and strong margins in our Life Science segment drove cash generation, further strengthening our balance sheet. Our unprecedented earnings demonstrates the power of scale in our operations.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results (Comparison to Third Quarter Fiscal 2019)

Consolidated net revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 75% to $84.8 million, compared to $48.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Diagnostics segment revenues were down 35%, in line with expectations, while Life Science segment revenues were up 312%. Our Diagnostics segment experienced a 46% decrease in revenues from our molecular products and revenues from our immunoassay/blood chemistry products decreased 32%. Our Life Science segment revenues for the quarter included $47.8 million in revenue from COVID-19 related products with $32.0 million coming from molecular products and $15.8 million coming from immunological products.

Reported operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $34.7 million, reflecting strong leverage from record sales levels in our Life Science business. Operating expenses include: (i) expectedly higher research and development spending in the Diagnostics segment; (ii) acquisition-related costs in connection with the recent Exalenz acquisition; and (iii) purchase accounting amortization related to the acquisitions of Exalenz and the GenePOC business in April 2020 and June 2019, respectively, as well as a favorable adjustment in the fair value of the earnout obligation for the acquisition of the GenePOC business. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $30.4 million, a margin of 36% (see non-GAAP financial measure reconciliation below).

Earnings per diluted share on a reported GAAP basis totaled $0.64 for the third quarter of 2020, and adjusted earnings per diluted share totaled $0.55 for the quarter (see non-GAAP financial measure reconciliation below).

Raising Fiscal 2020 Guidance

Our performance in the third quarter exceeded our expectations and we are raising our guidance for the year.

FY2020 Net Revenues:

Consolidated $245 million to $250 million

Life Science $127 million to $130 million

Diagnostics $118 million to $120 million

FY2020 Adjusted Operating Margin: Consolidated 22% to 23%

FY2020 Adjusted Earnings Per Share on a Diluted Basis: $1.01 to $1.05 (42.2M shares)

The revenue component of this guidance anticipates that our Life Science business will benefit from COVID-19 related demand ranging from $12 million to $15 million in the fourth quarter. As we have only recently begun sampling reagents for use in rapid antigen tests, our revenue guidance for Life Science has a limited contribution from these products. For the Diagnostics business, our guidance assumes continued softness in demand at a 20% reduction in volumes for our fourth fiscal quarter versus the prior year. Overall operating expenses on an adjusted basis for the full year are expected to be commensurate with our original guidance, as additional cash incentive compensation and operating costs of the Exalenz acquisition will offset lower spending on travel and delayed clinical trials. Importantly, we expect spending on clinical trials in the fourth fiscal quarter of approximately $3 million, as trial sites continue to re-start through the quarter.

This guidance reflects our current visibility into market conditions and customer order patterns for our products and our current assumptions about the impacts from resurgence of COVID-19 infections in the U.S. and around the globe.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2020, cash and equivalents were $63.4 million and the Company had $61.2 million of borrowing capacity under its $160.0 million commercial bank credit facility. The Company’s bank-debt obligations under the bank credit facility totaled $98.8 million as of June 30, 2020.

INTERIM UNAUDITED OPERATING RESULTS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Data)

The following table sets forth the unaudited comparative results of Meridian on a U.S. GAAP basis for the interim periods of fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenues $ 84,797 $ 48,440 $ 189,514 $ 150,168 Cost of sales 28,945 20,181 71,768 60,999 Gross profit 55,852 28,259 117,746 89,169 Operating expenses Research and development 6,743 4,594 16,953 12,294 Selling and marketing 6,261 6,747 19,459 21,221 General and administrative 12,439 8,002 31,675 24,288 Acquisition-related costs 1,641 473 3,428 1,445 Change in fair value of contingent consideration obligation (6,124 ) - (7,428 ) - Restructuring costs 93 1,801 620 1,701 Selected legal costs 134 178 1,189 1,370 Total operating expenses 21,187 21,795 65,896 62,319 Operating income 34,665 6,464 51,850 26,850 Other income (expense), net 208 14 (304 ) (649 ) Earnings before income taxes 34,873 6,478 51,546 26,201 Income tax provision 7,366 1,399 11,853 5,922 Net earnings $ 27,507 $ 5,079 $ 39,693 $ 20,279





Basic earnings per common share $ 0.64 $ 0.12 $ 0.93 $ 0.48 Basic common shares outstanding 42,837 42,639 42,819 42,526 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.64 $ 0.12 $ 0.92 $ 0.47 Diluted common shares outstanding 43,273 42,910 43,038 42,907





Adjusted Financial Measures (see non-GAAP financial measure reconciliation below) Operating income $ 30,409 $ 8,916 $ 49,659 $ 31,366 Net earnings 24,014 6,960 38,197 23,743 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.55 $ 0.16 $ 0.89 $ 0.55

Condensed Balance Sheet Data

June 30, 2020 2019 Cash and equivalents $ 63,445 $ 55,192 Working capital 130,705 117,567 Long-term debt 98,824 75,824 Shareholders’ equity 233,335 188,553 Total assets 419,787 322,436

Segment Data

The following table sets forth the unaudited revenue and segment data for the interim periods in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019 (in thousands), noting that “non-molecular assays” is comprised of traditional immunoassays, blood chemistry assays and urea breath assays.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Revenues - By Product Platform/Type Diagnostics Molecular assays $ 3,182 $ 5,894 $ 17,259 $ 20,208 Non-molecular assays 18,416 27,224 74,072 83,075 Total Diagnostics 21,598 33,118 91,331 103,283 Life Science Molecular reagents 38,784 5,495 55,691 17,495 Immunological reagents 24,415 9,827 42,492 29,390 Total Life Science 63,199 15,322 98,183 46,885 Total Net Revenues $ 84,797 $ 48,440 $ 189,514 $ 150,168 Net Revenues - By Disease State/Geography Diagnostics Gastrointestinal assays $ 9,584 $ 17,232 $ 39,644 $ 52,024 Respiratory illness assays 5,052 5,708 23,664 21,242 Blood chemistry assays 3,364 4,666 12,508 13,364 Other 3,598 5,512 15,515 16,653 Total Diagnostics 21,598 33,118 91,331 103,283 Life Science Americas 22,015 4,369 30,642 14,347 EMEA 26,070 6,389 40,977 21,608 ROW 15,114 4,564 26,564 10,930 Total Life Science 63,199 15,322 98,183 46,885 Total Net Revenues $ 84,797 $ 48,440 $ 189,514 $ 150,168 Geographic Regions

Americas = North and Latin America

EMEA = Europe, Middle East and Africa

ROW = Rest of World

﻿

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 OPERATING INCOME Diagnostics $ (2,731 ) $ 5,731 $ 6,469 $ 22,330 Life Science 40,253 3,639 53,182 12,906 Corporate (2,849 ) (2,929 ) (7,832 ) (8,450 ) Eliminations (8 ) 23 31 64 Total Operating Income $ 34,665 $ 6,464 $ 51,850 $ 26,850





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



In this press release, we have supplemented our reported GAAP financial information with information on operating expenses, operating income, net earnings, basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share excluding the effects of acquisition-related costs, a favorable change in fair value of the contingent consideration obligation, restructuring costs, and selected legal costs, each of which is a non-GAAP measure. We have provided in the tables below reconciliations to the operating expenses, operating income, net earnings, basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share amounts reported under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles for the third quarters and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019.



We believe this information is useful to an investor in evaluating our performance because:

These measures help investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of operations from period to period by removing the impacts of these non-routine items; and

These measures are used by our management for various purposes, including evaluating performance against incentive bonus achievement targets, comparing performance from period to period in presentations to our board of directors, and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

These non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, the non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations, in that they do not reflect all amounts associated with our results as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Therefore, these measures should only be used to evaluate our results in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures.

THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTH YEAR-TO-DATE

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION TABLES

(In Thousands, Except per Share Data)

Three Months Nine Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Expenses - U.S. GAAP basis $ 21,187 $ 21,795 $ 65,896 $ 62,319 Acquisition-related costs (1,641 ) (473 ) (3,428 ) (1,445 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration obligation 6,124 - 7,428 - Restructuring costs (93 ) (1,801 ) (620 ) (1,701 ) Selected legal costs (134 ) (178 ) (1,189 ) (1,370 ) Adjusted Operating Expenses $ 25,443 $ 19,343 $ 68,087 $ 57,803 Operating Income - U.S. GAAP basis $ 34,665 $ 6,464 $ 51,850 $ 26,850 Acquisition-related costs 1,641 473 3,428 1,445 Change in fair value of contingent consideration obligation (6,124 ) - (7,428 ) - Restructuring costs 93 1,801 620 1,701 Selected legal costs 134 178 1,189 1,370 Adjusted Operating Income $ 30,409 $ 8,916 $ 49,659 $ 31,366 Net Earnings - U.S. GAAP basis $ 27,507 $ 5,079 $ 39,693 $ 20,279 Acquisition-related costs, including gain on currency hedge of purchase price * 959 363 2,746 1,108 Change in fair value of contingent consideration obligation * (4,623 ) - (5,608 ) - Restructuring costs * 70 1,381 468 1,305 Selected legal costs * 101 137 898 1,051 Adjusted Earnings $ 24,014 $ 6,960 $ 38,197 $ 23,743 Basic Earnings per Common Share - U.S. GAAP basis $ 0.64 $ 0.12 $ 0.93 $ 0.48 Acquisition-related costs, including gain on currency hedge of purchase price 0.02 0.01 0.06 0.03 Change in fair value of contingent consideration obligation (0.11 ) - (0.13 ) - Restructuring costs - 0.03 0.01 0.03 Selected legal costs - - 0.02 0.02 Adjusted Basic EPS ** $ 0.56 $ 0.16 $ 0.89 $ 0.56





Three Months Nine Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Diluted Earnings per Common Share - U.S. GAAP basis $ 0.64 $ 0.12 $ 0.92 $ 0.47 Acquisition-related costs, including gain on currency hedge of purchase price 0.02 0.01 0.06 0.03 Change in fair value of contingent consideration obligation (0.11 ) - (0.13 ) - Restructuring costs - 0.03 0.01 0.03 Selected legal costs - - 0.02 0.02 Adjusted Diluted EPS *** $ 0.55 $ 0.16 $ 0.89 $ 0.55

* Net of tax.

** Basic Earnings per Common Share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 does not sum to the total Adjusted Basic EPS due to rounding.

*** Diluted Earnings per Common Share for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 does not sum to the total Adjusted Diluted EPS due to rounding.

