SAN DIEGO, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update.
“Crinetics has made significant progress in the second quarter of the year, which began with our positive interim data from the Phase 2 ACROBAT Edge trial, and Orphan Drug Designation for paltusotine for the treatment of acromegaly, both solidifying the confidence we have in our lead product to be an effective, orally available treatment for patients with this rare disease,” said Scott Struthers, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Crinetics. “Looking ahead to the rest of the year, we see additional clinical milestones for the company with topline data from our ongoing Phase 2 trials expected to be presented in the fourth quarter of 2020. Additionally, with the capital from our April financing, we are well positioned to execute on our planned Phase 3 trial in acromegaly, a Phase 2 trial of paltusotine in carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors, as well as the planned Phase 1 trials for our ACTH antagonist and SST5 agonist programs.”
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN00808), is an oral, selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist undergoing two Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, an orphan disease affecting more than 25,000 people in the United States. Crinetics plans to advance paltusotine into a Phase 3 trial in acromegaly and a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors in 2021. The company is also developing an oral nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 5 agonist for hyperinsulinism, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia and other diseases of excess ACTH. All of the company’s drug candidates are new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts and are wholly owned by the company. For more information, please visit www.crinetics.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Crinetics cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential of paltusotine to be an effective treatment option for acromegaly patients; the benefits Crinetics may obtain as a result of the Orphan Drug Designation for paltusotine; the potential to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial of paltusotine in acromegaly based on interim results obtained to date and the timing thereof; the planned expansion of the paltusotine development program to include the treatment of carcinoid syndrome in patients with neuroendocrine tumors and the expected timing thereof, including initiation of a Phase 2 trial in these patients; the anticipated timing of topline data for Edge and Evolve and the initiation of Phase 1 trials for its other development programs; and expected cash runway and future capital needs. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Crinetics that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Crinetics’ business, including, without limitation: the risk that interim results of a clinical trial do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials and the reporting of data therefrom; advancement of paltusotine into a Phase 3 trial is dependent on and subject to the receipt of further feedback from the FDA; the COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt Crinetics’ business and that of the third parties on which it depends, including delaying or otherwise disrupting its clinical trials and preclinical studies, manufacturing and supply chain, or impairing employee productivity; Crinetics may not be able to maintain the Orphan Drug Designation for paltusotine, and may be unable to maintain the benefits associated with Orphan Drug Designation, including the potential for market exclusivity; the company’s dependence on third parties in connection with product manufacturing, research and preclinical and clinical testing; the success of Crinetics’ clinical trials and nonclinical studies for paltusotine and its other product candidates; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of the company’s product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization, or may result in recalls or product liability claims; Crinetics’ ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; Crinetics may use its capital resources sooner than it expects; and other risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Crinetics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT DATA
(UNAUDITED)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA:
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Grant revenues
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|71
|$
|367
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|12,607
|10,285
|26,469
|17,540
|General and administrative
|4,322
|3,060
|8,313
|6,216
|Total operating expenses
|16,929
|13,345
|34,782
|23,756
|Loss from operations
|(16,929
|)
|(13,345
|)
|(34,711
|)
|(23,389
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|438
|918
|860
|1,946
|Net loss
|$
|(16,491
|)
|$
|(12,427
|)
|$
|(33,851
|)
|$
|(21,443
|)
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.53
|)
|$
|(0.51
|)
|$
|(1.21
|)
|$
|(0.89
|)
|Weighted-average shares - basic and diluted
|31,409
|24,161
|27,948
|24,128
|BALANCE SHEET DATA:
|June 30,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Cash, cash equivalents and investments
|$
|205,165
|$
|118,392
|Working capital
|$
|200,740
|$
|114,999
|Total assets
|$
|217,122
|$
|130,377
|Total liabilities
|$
|14,348
|$
|13,238
|Accumulated deficit
|$
|(127,653
|)
|$
|(93,802
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|$
|202,774
|$
|117,139
