BALLWIN, Mo., Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1847 Holdings LLC’s (OTC: EFSH) subsidiary, 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedeker’s” or the “Company”), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, home goods, and related products, is pleased to announce the addition of veteran supply chain executive Art Smuck as Senior Strategic Advisor for Logistics to support Goedeker’s accelerated growth plans as a publicly traded company. In this consultative role, Mr. Smuck will advise the CEO and the Board of Directors.

“We’re excited to welcome Art to the team, and I look forward to his insightful input as we scale operations,” said Doug Moore, CEO of Goedeker’s. “His wealth of experience at the intersection of logistics and technology will provide significant value as we enter a key growth phase at Goedeker’s in the quarters ahead.”

Art is currently the Chief Operating Officer of HERBL Solutions and previously held the position of President and CEO at FedEx Supply Chain. Prior to that, he was the COO of FedEx Supply Chain, after serving as the President of the GENCO Technology and Healthcare Business Verticals, focusing on mobility, computing, and connected home solutions in technology as well as forward and reverse logistics across the healthcare category. Art also spent several years as Vice President of Operations at ATC Logistics & Electronics prior to their being acquired by GENCO.

“I look forward to working with Doug and Goedeker’s board to help the company achieve its strategic growth goals,” said Art Smuck. “They have built a strong foundation to grow from and have a passionate and experienced team capable of executing.”

About 1847 Goedeker Inc.

1847 Goedeker (Goedeker’s) is an industry leading e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, and home goods. Since its founding in 1951, Goedeker’s has transformed from a local brick and mortar operation serving the St. Louis metro area to a respected nationwide omnichannel retailer that offers one-stop shopping for national and global brands. While the Company maintains its St. Louis showroom, over 90% of sales are placed through its website ( www.goedekers.com ). Goedeker’s provides visitors an easy to navigate shopping experience and offers more than 185,000 items organized by category and product features. Specialization in the home category has enabled Goedeker’s to build a shopping experience and an advanced logistics infrastructure that is tailored to the unique characteristics of the market. Learn more at www.goedekers.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and 1847 Goedeker Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies

Office: 1.800.RED.CHIP (733.2447)

Cell: 407.491.4498

dave@redchip.com