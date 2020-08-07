HRC WORLD PLC

7 AUGUST 2020

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR

APPOINTMENT OF DR. KHUSSAIRIEE AHMAD AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND

REDESIGNATION OF SHAILEN GAJERA AS CHAIRMAN

HRC World Plc (the Company), is glad to announce that it has appointed Dr. Khussairiee Ahmad as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. Simultaneously, Shailen Gajera, a member of the board, will be become Chairman of the Board in place of Mr Thong Teong Bun. Mr Thong Teong Bun will retire from the Board at the upcoming General Meeting of the Company.

Dr. Md Khussairiee Ahmad, (PhD, Computer Science) is a hands-on systems architect and has vast experience in the Information Technology systems development. He is currently working on artificial intelligent systems design and has deep knowledge in network security and defence. He is also very well versed with on-line social media management. Khussairiee did his bachelor’s degree with Edith Cowan University of Australia and graduated in 2003. After several years working in the private sector, he received an offer to serve the Malaysian government as Deputy Director of Information Technology in 2008. While working, he completed his Master’s Degree in Multimedia Communication from Open University Malaysia before going back to the private sector. In 2011, he completed his research project and was awarded a PhD from University of Malaya.

Since the Company is no longer involved in the day-to-day running of restaurants but instead focusses its efforts in restaurant management services as well as developing tourist-based and event-based revenues in member restaurants, Khussairiee’s experience and knowledge in IT systems related to Enterprise Resource Planning and Customer Relationship Management is of great value to the Company. Further his qualification in multimedia communication and experience in social media management will be useful in the Company’s branding and marketing efforts.

About HRC World Plc

HRC World Plc is an England & Wales incorporated public company with registration number 10829936 and is quoted on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Copenhagen). HRC World provides restaurant management services for developing tourist-based and event-based revenues in member restaurants as well as implementation of HRC Music initiatives.

Further information may be found at the Company’s website: www.hrcplc.co.uk

