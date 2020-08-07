New York, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Compound Semiconductor Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type, Product, Application And Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751079/?utm_source=GNW



The major factor restraining the growth of the compound semiconductor market is the high expenditure involved in the complete industry processes in the supply chain.The total average expenditure per compound semiconductor device, of all the supply chain processes put together (including expenditure from both complete upstream and downstream), is much more than the average expenditure per pure silicon semiconductor device.



The primary reason for this is that all processes are complex, new, employ advanced technologies, and require high-priced state-of-the-art equipment. This is expected to impact the compound semiconductor market negatively in coming years.



SiC: The fastest-growing segment of the compound semiconductor market, by type

SiC compound semiconductor is the fastest-growing segment of the compound semiconductor market, by type.SiC compound semiconductor is increasingly being used in electric and hybrid vehicles.



With the growing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, the market for SiC is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period.SiC components exhibit increased reliability, greater efficiency, high operating temperature, reduced size, and high voltage capabilities, which make it the preferred material for various applications.



SiC is also used in emerging applications, such as renewable energy generation mainly photovoltaics; electrified automobile systems including EV/HEV, trains, and buses; charging infrastructure; UPS; and motor drives.



LED: The largest segment of the compound semiconductor market, by product

LED is estimated to be the largest segment compound semiconductor market, by product.Various compound semiconductors are used to manufacture LEDs.



GaN is mainly used in the manufacturing of white LEDs.The adoption of LEDs is increasing due to the decreasing prices of LEDs, rising consumer awareness about cost-effectiveness and eco-friendliness of LED lights, increasing investment in infrastructure enhancement, and favorable government initiatives to provide LED lights at subsidized cost in some countries.



This is expected to drive the market for LEDs during the forecast period.



APAC: The fastest growing region in the compound semiconductor market

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the compound semiconductor market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Increasing demand for LEDs from various end-use applications, rising adoption of LTE & 5G networks would provide opportunity for RF compound semiconductors, increasing importance of electric vehicles & HEVs would create opportunity for compound semiconductor power electronics.



Also, the development of data centers in these countries by companies such as Google (US), Facebook (US), and Microsoft (US) is projected to fuel the demand for compound semiconductors.

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 29%, and Tier 3 – 21%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 62%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 13%

• By Region: North America – 33%, Europe – 12%, APAC – 45%, and RoW – 10%



The report profiles key players in the global compound semiconductor market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Nichia (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), ams (Austria), Qorvo (US), Skyworks (US), Cree (US), GaN Systems (Canada), Infineon (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), NXP (Netherlands), ON Semiconductor (US), Analog Devices (US), Broadcom (US), EPC (US), Lumentum (US), MACOM (US), Microchip (US), NeoPhotonics (US), Qualcomm (US), Renesas Electronics (Japan), ROHM (Japan), San’an (China), II-VI (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Transphorm (US), and VisIC Technologies (Israel).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the compound semiconductor market and forecasts its size, by value, based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW), by type (GaN, GaAs, SiC, InP, SiGe, and GaP), product (LED, Optoelectronics, RF Devices, and Power Electronics), and Application (General Lighting, Telecommunication, Consumer Display, Consumer Devices, Automotive, Commercial, Datacom, Military, Defense, and Aerospace, and Power Supply).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the compound semiconductor market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the compound semiconductor market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



