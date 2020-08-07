LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​ The Portnoy Law Firm advises 36Kr Holdings, Inc.. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NYSE: KRKR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors. The investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in relation to its November 2019 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained false statements of material facts or omitted to state additional facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading pertaining to the Company's business, and operations.

On or about November 8, 2019, 36Kr sold approximately 1.4 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $14.50 a share raising nearly $20.5 million in new capital. However, since the IPO, 36Kr stock has plunged, on August 5, 2020, the stock closed at $3.37.

