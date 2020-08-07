BEIJING, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("21Vianet" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, before the market opens. The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time, or 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, Beijing Time, to discuss the financial results.



In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive important details for this conference including the call date and time, a unique registrant ID, and a set of participant dial-in numbers to join the conference call.

Conference ID: 1157085 Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1157085

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through August 26, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:



United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Conference ID: 1157085

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company's investor relation website at http://ir.21vianet.com.

About 21Vianet

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. 21Vianet provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security and speed of its customers' Internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in 21Vianet's data centers and connect to China's Internet backbone. 21Vianet operates in more than 20 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of nearly 5,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from Internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Investor Relations Contacts:

21Vianet Group, Inc.

Rene Jiang

+86 10 8456 2121

IR@21Vianet.com

Julia Jiang

+86 10 8456 2121

IR@21Vianet.com

ICR, Inc.

Xinran Rao

+1 (646) 405-4922

IR@21Vianet.com