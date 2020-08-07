New York, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Functional Printing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899554/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 15.1% over the period 2020-2027. Substrate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16% CAGR and reach US$11.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ink segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR
The Functional Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 12.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 296-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Functional Printing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Functional Printing Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Functional Printing Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Functional Printing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Substrate (Material) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Substrate (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Substrate (Material) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Ink (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Ink (Material) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Ink (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Screen Printing (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Screen Printing (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Screen Printing (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Flexography Printing (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Flexography Printing (Technology) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Flexography Printing (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Gravure Printing (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Gravure Printing (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Gravure Printing (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Micro-Contact Printing (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Micro-Contact Printing (Technology) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Micro-Contact Printing (Technology) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Offset Printing (Technology) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Offset Printing (Technology) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Offset Printing (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Inkjet Printing (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Inkjet Printing (Technology) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Inkjet Printing (Technology) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Conformal Coating (Coating) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Conformal Coating (Coating) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Conformal Coating (Coating) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Conductive Coating (Coating) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Conductive Coating (Coating) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: Conductive Coating (Coating) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 34: Light Crystal Display (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Light Crystal Display (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Light Crystal Display (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Radio Frequency Identification Chips (Application)
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Radio Frequency Identification Chips (Application)
Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Radio Frequency Identification Chips (Application)
Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 40: Sensors (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Sensors (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Sensors (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Photovoltaic (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Photovoltaic (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 45: Photovoltaic (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Organic Light Emitting Diode (Application) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 47: Organic Light Emitting Diode (Application)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 48: Organic Light Emitting Diode (Application) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Lighting (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Lighting (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 51: Lighting (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Batteries (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Batteries (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 54: Batteries (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Displays (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 56: Displays (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 57: Displays (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 60: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Functional Printing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: Functional Printing Market in the United States in
US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 62: Functional Printing Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 63: United States Functional Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Functional Printing Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 65: United States Functional Printing Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 66: United States Functional Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: United States Functional Printing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Coating: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Functional Printing Market in the United States by
Coating: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 69: United States Functional Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: United States Functional Printing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Functional Printing Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 72: Functional Printing Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 73: Canadian Functional Printing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 74: Functional Printing Market in Canada: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 75: Canadian Functional Printing Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Functional Printing Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 77: Functional Printing Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Canadian Functional Printing Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Canadian Functional Printing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Canadian Functional Printing Historic Market Review
by Coating in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Functional Printing Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Coating for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Canadian Functional Printing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Functional Printing Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 84: Canadian Functional Printing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 85: Japanese Functional Printing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 86: Functional Printing Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 87: Japanese Functional Printing Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Functional
Printing Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 89: Functional Printing Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 90: Japanese Functional Printing Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Japanese Market for Functional Printing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Coating for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Functional Printing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Japanese Functional Printing Market Share Analysis by
Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Functional Printing in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Japanese Functional Printing Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: Functional Printing Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 97: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Functional
Printing Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 98: Functional Printing Historic Demand Scenario in China
in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 99: Chinese Functional Printing Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Functional Printing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 101: Chinese Functional Printing Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 102: Functional Printing Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Chinese Functional Printing Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Coating for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Functional Printing Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019
Table 105: Chinese Functional Printing Market by Coating:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: Chinese Demand for Functional Printing in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Functional Printing Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Chinese Functional Printing Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Functional Printing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 109: European Functional Printing Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 110: Functional Printing Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 111: European Functional Printing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Functional Printing Demand Potential in Europe in
US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 113: European Functional Printing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 114: Functional Printing Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: European Functional Printing Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 116: European Functional Printing Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 117: Functional Printing Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: European Functional Printing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2020-2027
Table 119: Functional Printing Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Coating: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: European Functional Printing Market Share Breakdown
by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: European Functional Printing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 122: Functional Printing Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 123: European Functional Printing Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 124: Functional Printing Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 125: French Functional Printing Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: French Functional Printing Market Share Shift by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: French Functional Printing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 128: French Functional Printing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 129: French Functional Printing Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Functional Printing Market in France by Coating:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 131: French Functional Printing Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019
Table 132: French Functional Printing Market Share Analysis by
Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Functional Printing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 134: French Functional Printing Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: French Functional Printing Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 136: German Functional Printing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 137: Functional Printing Market in Germany: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: German Functional Printing Market Share Distribution
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: German Functional Printing Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 140: Functional Printing Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: German Functional Printing Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Functional Printing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 143: German Functional Printing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019
Table 144: German Functional Printing Market Share Breakdown by
Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Functional Printing Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: German Functional Printing Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Functional Printing Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 148: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Functional Printing Market in US$ Million by Material:
2020-2027
Table 149: Functional Printing Historic Demand Scenario in
Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 150: Italian Functional Printing Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Functional Printing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 152: Italian Functional Printing Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 153: Functional Printing Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 154: Italian Functional Printing Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Coating for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Functional Printing Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019
Table 156: Italian Functional Printing Market by Coating:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 157: Italian Demand for Functional Printing in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Functional Printing Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Italian Functional Printing Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 160: United Kingdom Functional Printing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 161: Functional Printing Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 162: United Kingdom Functional Printing Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Functional Printing Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 164: Functional Printing Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 165: United Kingdom Functional Printing Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: United Kingdom Market for Functional Printing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Coating for the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Functional Printing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 168: United Kingdom Functional Printing Market Share
Analysis by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Functional Printing in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: United Kingdom Functional Printing Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 171: Functional Printing Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 172: Functional Printing Demand Potential in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 173: Rest of Europe Functional Printing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 174: Functional Printing Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: Rest of Europe Functional Printing Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 176: Rest of Europe Functional Printing Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 177: Functional Printing Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 178: Rest of Europe Functional Printing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2020-2027
Table 179: Functional Printing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Coating: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Europe Functional Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Rest of Europe Functional Printing Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 182: Functional Printing Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of Europe Functional Printing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Functional Printing Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:
2020-2027
Table 185: Asia-Pacific Functional Printing Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Asia-Pacific Functional Printing Market Share Shift
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Asia-Pacific Functional Printing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 188: Asia-Pacific Functional Printing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 189: Asia-Pacific Functional Printing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Functional Printing Market in Asia-Pacific by
Coating: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Asia-Pacific Functional Printing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019
Table 192: Asia-Pacific Functional Printing Market Share
Analysis by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Functional Printing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 194: Asia-Pacific Functional Printing Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Asia-Pacific Functional Printing Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 196: Rest of World Functional Printing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 197: Functional Printing Market in Rest of World:
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period
2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of World Functional Printing Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Functional Printing Market Analysis in Rest of World
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 200: Functional Printing Market in Rest of World:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of World Functional Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Rest of World Functional Printing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Rest of World Functional Printing Historic Market
Review by Coating in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 204: Functional Printing Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Coating for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 205: Rest of World Functional Printing Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 206: Functional Printing Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of World Functional Printing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
