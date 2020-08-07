New York, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Functional Printing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899554/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 15.1% over the period 2020-2027. Substrate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16% CAGR and reach US$11.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ink segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR



The Functional Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 12.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 296-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Avery Dennison Corporation

BASF SE

Blue Spark Technologies

DowDuPont, Inc.

DuraTech Industries

E Ink Holdings, Inc.

Eastman Kodak Company

Enfucell Oy

ESMA, Inc.

GSI Technologies LLC

Haiku Holdings Sdn Bhd

Mark Andy, Inc.

Novaled GmbH

Optomec, Inc.

Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated

Trident Industrial Inkjet

Xaar PLC







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Functional Printing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

