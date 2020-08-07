New York, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Functional Printing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899554/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 15.1% over the period 2020-2027. Substrate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16% CAGR and reach US$11.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ink segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR

The Functional Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 12.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 296-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Avery Dennison Corporation
  • BASF SE
  • Blue Spark Technologies
  • DowDuPont, Inc.
  • DuraTech Industries
  • E Ink Holdings, Inc.
  • Eastman Kodak Company
  • Enfucell Oy
  • ESMA, Inc.
  • GSI Technologies LLC
  • Haiku Holdings Sdn Bhd
  • Mark Andy, Inc.
  • Novaled GmbH
  • Optomec, Inc.
  • Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated
  • Trident Industrial Inkjet
  • Xaar PLC




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899554/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Functional Printing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Functional Printing Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Functional Printing Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Functional Printing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Substrate (Material) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Substrate (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Substrate (Material) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Ink (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Ink (Material) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Ink (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Screen Printing (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Screen Printing (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Screen Printing (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 13: Flexography Printing (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027

Table 14: Flexography Printing (Technology) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Flexography Printing (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Gravure Printing (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Gravure Printing (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: Gravure Printing (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 19: Micro-Contact Printing (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027

Table 20: Micro-Contact Printing (Technology) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Micro-Contact Printing (Technology) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 22: Offset Printing (Technology) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027

Table 23: Offset Printing (Technology) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019

Table 24: Offset Printing (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 25: Inkjet Printing (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Inkjet Printing (Technology) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 27: Inkjet Printing (Technology) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: Conformal Coating (Coating) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Conformal Coating (Coating) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 30: Conformal Coating (Coating) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Conductive Coating (Coating) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Conductive Coating (Coating) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 33: Conductive Coating (Coating) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 34: Light Crystal Display (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 35: Light Crystal Display (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 36: Light Crystal Display (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 37: Radio Frequency Identification Chips (Application)
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 38: Radio Frequency Identification Chips (Application)
Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2012 to 2019

Table 39: Radio Frequency Identification Chips (Application)
Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 40: Sensors (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 41: Sensors (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 42: Sensors (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 43: Photovoltaic (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 44: Photovoltaic (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 45: Photovoltaic (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 46: Organic Light Emitting Diode (Application) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 47: Organic Light Emitting Diode (Application)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019

Table 48: Organic Light Emitting Diode (Application) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 49: Lighting (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 50: Lighting (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 51: Lighting (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 52: Batteries (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 53: Batteries (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 54: Batteries (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: Displays (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027

Table 56: Displays (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Table 57: Displays (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 58: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 59: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 60: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Functional Printing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: Functional Printing Market in the United States in
US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 62: Functional Printing Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

Table 63: United States Functional Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 64: Functional Printing Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 65: United States Functional Printing Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 66: United States Functional Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 67: United States Functional Printing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Coating: 2020 to 2027

Table 68: Functional Printing Market in the United States by
Coating: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 69: United States Functional Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 70: United States Functional Printing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 71: Functional Printing Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 72: Functional Printing Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 73: Canadian Functional Printing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 74: Functional Printing Market in Canada: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019

Table 75: Canadian Functional Printing Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 76: Functional Printing Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 77: Functional Printing Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019

Table 78: Canadian Functional Printing Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: Canadian Functional Printing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2020 to 2027

Table 80: Canadian Functional Printing Historic Market Review
by Coating in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 81: Functional Printing Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Coating for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 82: Canadian Functional Printing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: Functional Printing Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019

Table 84: Canadian Functional Printing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 85: Japanese Functional Printing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 86: Functional Printing Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material: 2012-2019

Table 87: Japanese Functional Printing Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 88: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Functional
Printing Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 89: Functional Printing Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019

Table 90: Japanese Functional Printing Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 91: Japanese Market for Functional Printing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Coating for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 92: Functional Printing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for the Period 2012-2019

Table 93: Japanese Functional Printing Market Share Analysis by
Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 94: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Functional Printing in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 95: Japanese Functional Printing Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 96: Functional Printing Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 97: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Functional
Printing Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 98: Functional Printing Historic Demand Scenario in China
in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

Table 99: Chinese Functional Printing Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 100: Functional Printing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 101: Chinese Functional Printing Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 102: Functional Printing Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 103: Chinese Functional Printing Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Coating for the Period 2020-2027

Table 104: Functional Printing Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019

Table 105: Chinese Functional Printing Market by Coating:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 106: Chinese Demand for Functional Printing in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 107: Functional Printing Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 108: Chinese Functional Printing Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Functional Printing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 109: European Functional Printing Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 110: Functional Printing Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 111: European Functional Printing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 112: Functional Printing Demand Potential in Europe in
US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 113: European Functional Printing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

Table 114: Functional Printing Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 115: European Functional Printing Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 116: European Functional Printing Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 117: Functional Printing Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 118: European Functional Printing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2020-2027

Table 119: Functional Printing Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Coating: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 120: European Functional Printing Market Share Breakdown
by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 121: European Functional Printing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 122: Functional Printing Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 123: European Functional Printing Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 124: Functional Printing Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 125: French Functional Printing Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019

Table 126: French Functional Printing Market Share Shift by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 127: French Functional Printing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 128: French Functional Printing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 129: French Functional Printing Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 130: Functional Printing Market in France by Coating:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 131: French Functional Printing Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019

Table 132: French Functional Printing Market Share Analysis by
Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Functional Printing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 134: French Functional Printing Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 135: French Functional Printing Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 136: German Functional Printing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 137: Functional Printing Market in Germany: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2012-2019

Table 138: German Functional Printing Market Share Distribution
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 139: German Functional Printing Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 140: Functional Printing Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019

Table 141: German Functional Printing Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 142: Functional Printing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 143: German Functional Printing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019

Table 144: German Functional Printing Market Share Breakdown by
Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 145: Functional Printing Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 146: German Functional Printing Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 147: Functional Printing Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 148: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Functional Printing Market in US$ Million by Material:
2020-2027

Table 149: Functional Printing Historic Demand Scenario in
Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

Table 150: Italian Functional Printing Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 151: Functional Printing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 152: Italian Functional Printing Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 153: Functional Printing Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 154: Italian Functional Printing Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Coating for the Period 2020-2027

Table 155: Functional Printing Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019

Table 156: Italian Functional Printing Market by Coating:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 157: Italian Demand for Functional Printing in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 158: Functional Printing Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 159: Italian Functional Printing Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 160: United Kingdom Functional Printing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 161: Functional Printing Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

Table 162: United Kingdom Functional Printing Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 163: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Functional Printing Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027

Table 164: Functional Printing Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 165: United Kingdom Functional Printing Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 166: United Kingdom Market for Functional Printing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Coating for the Period 2020-2027

Table 167: Functional Printing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 168: United Kingdom Functional Printing Market Share
Analysis by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 169: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Functional Printing in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 170: United Kingdom Functional Printing Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 171: Functional Printing Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 172: Functional Printing Demand Potential in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 173: Rest of Europe Functional Printing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

Table 174: Functional Printing Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 175: Rest of Europe Functional Printing Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 176: Rest of Europe Functional Printing Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 177: Functional Printing Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 178: Rest of Europe Functional Printing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2020-2027

Table 179: Functional Printing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Coating: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 180: Rest of Europe Functional Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 181: Rest of Europe Functional Printing Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 182: Functional Printing Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 183: Rest of Europe Functional Printing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Functional Printing Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:
2020-2027

Table 185: Asia-Pacific Functional Printing Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019

Table 186: Asia-Pacific Functional Printing Market Share Shift
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 187: Asia-Pacific Functional Printing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 188: Asia-Pacific Functional Printing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 189: Asia-Pacific Functional Printing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 190: Functional Printing Market in Asia-Pacific by
Coating: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 191: Asia-Pacific Functional Printing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019

Table 192: Asia-Pacific Functional Printing Market Share
Analysis by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 193: Functional Printing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 194: Asia-Pacific Functional Printing Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 195: Asia-Pacific Functional Printing Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 196: Rest of World Functional Printing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 197: Functional Printing Market in Rest of World:
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period
2012-2019

Table 198: Rest of World Functional Printing Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 199: Functional Printing Market Analysis in Rest of World
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 200: Functional Printing Market in Rest of World:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019

Table 201: Rest of World Functional Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 202: Rest of World Functional Printing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2020 to 2027

Table 203: Rest of World Functional Printing Historic Market
Review by Coating in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 204: Functional Printing Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Coating for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 205: Rest of World Functional Printing Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 206: Functional Printing Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 207: Rest of World Functional Printing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899554/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001