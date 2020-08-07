New York, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opioid Use Disorder - Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05748393/?utm_source=GNW





When taken in the prescribed quantities, opioids do not generally lead to addiction.Opioid use disorder (OUD) is a chronic neurological disorder that is described as the consequences associated with repeated, compulsive use of opioid drugs, and prolonged self-administration of opioid drugs.



As the brain adapts to a prolonged opioid use, the patient’s tolerance increases, so a higher dose of opioid is needed to stimulate the mesolimbic system in the same way as the original dose, leading patients to use continued higher doses of the drug.There are two subsets of patients who suffer from OUD: patients who become addicted to medical opioids, which are used to treat chronic pain conditions, and patients who become addicted to non-medical opioids, such as heroin and fentanyl.



There is no single cause of OUD, but rather a combination of genetic and environmental factors that influence the patient.



Currently, several drugs have been approved for the treatment of OUD, which can be split into two classes: synthetic opioid receptor agonists (buprenorphine, methadone, morphine, and medical-grade heroin) and opioid antagonists (naltrexone).Many of these drugs have been widely available for decades and are genericized across the markets covered in this report.



Some reformulations that have been released more recently, and some are expected to launch during the forecast period, making them a market driver toward the end of the forecast period.



During the 10-year forecast period, the OUD market is expected to grow from $1.6B in 2018 to $3.7B in 2028 in the 8MM, which represents a CAGR of 8.8%. The US is expected to maintain its position as the market leader in 2028, with sales contributing 87.7% to the global market.



During the 10-year forecast period, the OUD market is expected to grow from $1.6B in 2018 to $3.7B in 2028 in the 8MM, which represents a CAGR of 8.8%. The US is expected to maintain its position as the market leader in 2028, with sales contributing 87.7% to the global market.

The main driver of growth over the forecast period will be the launch of new formulations of buprenorphine, particularly Indivior's Sublocade, which is already launched in the US, Canada, and Australia, as well as Camurus' Buvidal, which is already launched in Europe and Australia. Both are subcutaneous monthly forms of buprenorphine. There are several drugs that will see their patents expire throughout the forecast period, the most high-profile being Indivior's Suboxone, which is a key barrier of growth in this market.Suboxone, the sublingual buprenorphine + naloxone combination, was the highest-selling drug with sales of $859M in 2018. However, its sales are expected to fall throughout the forecast period at a negative CAGR of 16.9%, due to generic erosion.

