Company Announcement, Insider information 8 August 2020 at 2.30 p.m. (CEST)

Savosolar has signed agreement with newHeat on delivery of solar heating plant in France

Solar thermal plant for district heating in the city of Narbonne with value of EUR 850 thousand

Savosolar Plc (“Savosolar”) has signed an agreement with newHeat SAS on the turn-key delivery of a solar thermal field in Narbonne, France. After having developed and designed the project, newHeat will own and operate the system and sell the heat to the district heating company of Narbonne. Works for delivery will begin in August, and the hand-over will take place in early 2021. Size of the solar heating plant in Narbonne is ca. 3,000 m2 and the value of this contract is about EUR 850 thousand. The delivery to Narbonne is the first of the won tenders published by Savosolar on 11th June 2020. Negotiations on the agreement for delivery of the other project published in June continue, and the parties aim to finalize also that agreement as soon as possible.

Jari Varjotie, CEO of Savosolar: “We are very happy to continue our excellent collaboration with newHeat with the delivery of Narbonne system. newHeat is a very active and competent large scale solar thermal project developer in the fast-growing market, and Savosolar delivered in 2018 for them the Condat system for paper mill process heat production. These projects illustrate our strong position as a leading supplier of large solar heating systems in France and elsewhere.”

About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com .