NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A survey published today indicates that one in seven (14%) Americans believe they’ll likely purchase a house in the next 60 days – with approximately 13,800,000 (6%) signaling more definitively that they will very likely do so.



The survey also found that one in five (19%) American consumers say they will likely purchase a big -ticket item like a car or furniture in the same timeframe—with approximately 18,400,000 (8%) believing they are very likely to do so. The study was conducted by Maru/Blue Public Opinion North America as part of its regular assessments of American consumer-citizens.

The entire study can be found here.

These are some of the findings of a Maru/Blue Public Opinion Poll conducted among 1,511 random selected American adults who are members of Maru/Blue‘s Maru Springboard America Online panel on July 23, 2020 and is considered nationally accurate within +/- 3.5 percentage points using a Bayesian Credibility Interval. The results have been weighted by education, age, gender, and region to match the population according to the most recent census data so that the sample is representative of the entire adult population of the United States. Conversions from percentages to population statistics are based on the 2019 US Census with a total adult population of 229,905,048. Discrepancies between the reported totals and data tables are due to rounding. Excerpts may be used freely with attribution but subject to correction, including interpretation. If any correction is necessary to this report, a new version will be posted to the Maru/Blue site as soon as possible. Detailed information about Maru/Blue Public Opinion can be found at www.marublue.com/public-opinion.The Maru/Blue Public Opinion channel does not do any work for any political party. Detailed information about Maru/Blue can be found at www.marublue.com.



