Lysaker, 7 August 2020
The content and wording in the paragraph "Further information about index aware funds:" starting on page 5 of each of the below funds has been adjusted in terms of relative volatility intervals and also in terms of a more comprehensive specification of possible sources for relative volatility (tracking error).
In addition, the section "Securities funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS", also on page 5, has been supplemented with new funds launched during 2020. The section is part of the prospectus although the majority of funds are not available for trading at Nasdaq Copenhagen.
Finally, other minor adjustments in the Prospectus wordings have been carried out.
The Prospectus update is effective as of today. Updated prospectuses are enclosed herein, and can also be downloaded at www.storebrandfondene.dk.
For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on +45 33 41 76 53, or Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com
Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Contacts:
Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, +45 33 41 76 53
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|ISIN
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
|STIIAM
|NO0010841588
|Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
|STIINM
|NO0010841570
|Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
|STIGEP
|NO0010841604
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|STIGS
|NO0010841612
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|STIGM
|NO0010841596
Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 650 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 20 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Delphi Funds, in addition to SPP Funds in Sweden.
