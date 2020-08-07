Lysaker, 7 August 2020

The content and wording in the paragraph "Further information about index aware funds:" starting on page 5 of each of the below funds has been adjusted in terms of relative volatility intervals and also in terms of a more comprehensive specification of possible sources for relative volatility (tracking error).

In addition, the section "Securities funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS", also on page 5, has been supplemented with new funds launched during 2020. The section is part of the prospectus although the majority of funds are not available for trading at Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Finally, other minor adjustments in the Prospectus wordings have been carried out.

The Prospectus update is effective as of today. Updated prospectuses are enclosed herein, and can also be downloaded at www.storebrandfondene.dk .

For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on +45 33 41 76 53, or Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, +45 33 41 76 53

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570 Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 650 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 20 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Delphi Funds, in addition to SPP Funds in Sweden.

