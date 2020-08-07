New York, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydropower Market (Large Hydro, Small Hydro, and Pumped Storage), Update 2020 - Global Market Size, Segmentation, Investment Trends, and Key Country Analysis to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949789/?utm_source=GNW





The report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the global hydropower market.It explains the key drivers and challenges affecting the global hydropower market.



The report provides data and analysis on the historic and forecast hydropower capacity and generation; the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, major plants, and market size for ten key hydropower countries - The US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, China, India, Pakistan, Philippines, Russian Federation, and Turkey.



The report uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope

The report includes -

- Hydropower market study at global level, and at key country level covering ten key countries in depth.

- Key growth drivers and challenges at a global level including the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic on the global hydropower market.

- The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hydropower markets of each of the ten key countries.

- Historic (2010-2019) and forecast (2020-2030) data for cumulative installed hydropower capacity and generation split by type (large hydro, small hydro, and pumped storage) is provided at global level and also for each of the 10 countries covered.

- Major active and upcoming hydropower plants in each of the ten key countries.

- Annual deal value and volume during 2010-2019, globally and in each of the 10 key countries.



Reasons to Buy

The report will allow you to -

- Facilitate decision-making by providing historical and forecast data in the hydropower market.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the drivers and challenges of the market.

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential.

- Maximize potential in the growth of the hydropower market

- Identify key partners, geographies, and business-development avenues.

- Respond to business structure, strategy, and prospects.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949789/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001