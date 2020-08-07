PHOENIX, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF) today announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, following the close of trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Following the release of its financial results, the Company will host a webcast at 5:00 PM EDT to discuss financial and operational results for the reported quarter.



Webcast Details

The live webcast may be accessed from the Events and Presentations menu in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.tiltholdings.com/ir-calendar or at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141211 . Please register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start to download and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Past Events section of the Company’s Investor Relations website approximately 2 hours after the live event and will be archived for 30 days.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing hardware, software, logistics, cultivation and production, TILT services more than 2,000 brands and cannabis retailers across 33 states in the U.S. as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research, a wholly owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, R&D and manufacturing; Blackbird, a software and operations solutions provider for wholesale and retail distributors; and cannabis operations CAC in Massachusetts and Standard Farms, LLC in Pennsylvania. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

Contact Information:

Gary F. Santo, Jr., IRC

SVP Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations

Email: gsanto@tiltholdings.com

Media Contact:

Lisa Weser

Trailblaze on behalf of TILT Holdings, Inc.

lisa@trailblaze.co

