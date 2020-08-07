Sendje Berge update

With reference to stock exchange release dated 2 July 2020.

BW Offshore is very pleased that all of the offshore employees have been safely released.

The Company would like to extend its gratitude to those involved in the safe release of everyone who were abducted from the FPSO Sendje Berge on 2 July 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Marco Beenen, CEO, +47 23 13 00 00

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

