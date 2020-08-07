New York, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opioid Use Disorder - Epidemiology Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05663991/?utm_source=GNW

Symptoms of OUD include strong desire for opioids, inability to control or reduce use, continued use despite interference in major obligations or social functioning, use of larger amounts over time, development of tolerance, spending a great deal of time to obtain and use opioids, and withdrawal symptoms that occur after stopping or reducing use such as negative mood, nausea or vomiting, muscle aches, diarrhea, fever, and insomnia (American Psychiatric Association, 2013).



Epidemiologists utilized historical data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and reports to build the forecast for the 12-month total and 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of OUD in the 8MM. Epidemiologists applied the 12-month total and 12-month diagnosed prevalence of OUD drawn from the above sources to each country’s population to calculate the12-month total and 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases OUD.



The following data describes the epidemiology forecast of OUD. In the 8MM, Epidemiologists forecast a decrease in the 12-month total prevalent cases of OUD from 3,205,478 cases in 2018 to 2,957,666 cases in 2028, at a negative Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.77%. In 2028, the US will have the highest number of 12-month total prevalent cases of OUD in the 8MM, with 2,001,944 12-month total prevalent cases, whereas Denmark will have the fewest number of total prevalent cases with 23,528 cases. In the 8MM, the 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of OUD are expected to decrease from 1,708,553 cases in 2018 to 1,576,482 cases in 2028, at a negative AGR of 0.77%.



- The Opioid Use Disorder Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Opioid Use Disorder Epidemiology (OUD) in the eight major markets (8MM: US, Canada, Australia, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, and Denmark).

- The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the 12-month total prevalent cases (including both diagnosed and undiagnosed cases) and 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of OUD. The 12-month total prevalent cases and 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of OUD are further segmented by sex, and age (18 years and older). Additionally, the 12-month total prevalent cases and 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of OUD are segmented by severity (mild, moderate, and severe).

