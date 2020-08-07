Dublin, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Networking Equipment Market for 5G: Global & Regional 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report segments data applying to optical networking equipment according to the following protocols: WDM, PON, Carrier Ethernet and SDM. These terms are defined and described in the report. Total addressable markets amount to multi-billion $ total globally. Sales into the Asia-Pacific region form the largest contribution - notably China but also India, Japan and South Korea.



Global market segmentations for 2029 applying to the various protocols are presented in detail. WDM always leads these markets although sales into PON and SDM applications also remain strong throughout the time scale of this report. New-generation PON increasingly dominates the PON space. Optical transceivers are vitally important in this industrial sector and a major performance parameter associated with these products is the maximum bit rate they can handle. Throughout the forecast period transceivers with maximum capacities ranging from 100 G through 400 G will always remain important. 800 G (also some 1200 G) are now entering this space.



The core of this report comprises nine-year forecasts of all the protocols listed above and these are presented in terms of total addressable market (TAM) values and shipments. The product/market strategies of leading actors across this space are analysed as well as appropriate strategies for optical networking and other firms to better penetrate the 5G fronthaul and backhaul market. Substantial details are provided concerning 18 communications services providers and 11 supply-side OEMs.

Regional data clearly indicate a surge in Asia Pacific numbers during year 2023, followed by slight decline and then further growth through most remaining years considered.



Whilst these data are interesting they do not provide significant guidance regarding the markets for optical networking equipment. Such data - representing the core of this report - have been established by means of basic market analysis. It is also very important to appreciate that Enterprise Market opportunities are already of great and strongly growing significance.



Within this report detailed profiles are provided for most of the important players. The two important overall categories are:

Communications Service Providers (CSPs);

Optical networking equipment OEMs.

The 18 CSPs profiled are:

AT&T, British Telecom (with a subsidiary known as EE), Charter Communications, China Mobile, China Telecom Corporation Ltd., China Unicom, KDDI Corporation, KT Corporation, LG Uplus, NTT DoCoMo, Orange, SK Telecom, SoftBank, Telefnica (owns O2), Three UK, T-Mobile USA, Inc., Verizon - and Vodafone.



And the 11 optical networking equipment OEMs profiled are:

Acacia Communications, Adtran, ADVA, Ciena, Cisco, Ericsson, Huawei, Infinera, NeoPhotonics, Nokia and ZTE.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

ES.1 Introductory comments

ES.2 Forecast methodology

ES.3 Protocols (ports')

ES.4 Companies profiled in detail

ES.5 Market data:- TAMs and sales volumes

ES.6 Fronthaul and backhaul market segmentation

ES.7 Market data for optical networking transceivers



Section 1 Introduction

1.1 Why yet another G'?

1.2 The emergence of 5G

1.3 5G network slicing

1.4 IoT and IIoT

1.5 Automotive and medical applications

1.6 Frequencies and frequency bands

1.7 The need for 5G infrastructure

1.8 Rebuilding the mobile infrastructure for 5G: who is it good for?

1.9 Objectives and scope of this report

1.10 Methodology of report

1.11 Forecast methodology

1.12 Plan of this report



Section 2 Optical Network Protocols for 5G

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM)

2.3 Passive optical networking (PON)

2.4 Carrier Ethernet

2.5 Space-division multiplexing (SDM)

2.6 New generations of optical systems



Section 3 Nine-Year Market Forecast for Optical Networking Equipment into 5G

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Definitions and organization of the data and forecasts

3.3 Critiques relating to all the data

3.4 Factors which could upset the TAM data significantly

3.5 Overall (Total) global markets (all types of ports combined)

3.6 Data by Port Types: WDM, PON, Carrier Ethernet and SDM

3.7 Overall Analysis and Summary of all the Data Provided above



Section 4 Communications Services Providers (CSPs)

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Region 1: North America

4.3 Region 2: Asia-Pacific

4.4 Region 3: Europe



Section 5 Suppliers of Optical Networking Equipment

5.1 Introduction: Optical Role in the Successor to CPRI

5.2 Challenges to fiber-based 5G infrastructure from mmWave

5.3 Suppliers of optical networking equipment for 5G Backhaul/Fronthaul: Products and Alliances

