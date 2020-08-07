Dublin, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The tactical and outdoor clothing market is forecast to show significant growth during the period 2020-2024. This research analyzes the current global market scenario, latest drivers and restraints to provide current market analysis as well as expected market situation in future.



Based on application the market is segmented into:

Outdoor clothing

Tactical clothing

Complete analysis of distribution channel segment is also covered including:

offline

online

The geographic regions covered in the global tactical and outdoor clothing market includes: North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Evolution of protective and nanotechnology clothing is recognized as one of the key driving factor for tactical and outdoor clothing market growth over the forecast period.



Smart technologies in tactical and outdoor clothing, and emergence of flame-resistant tactical clothing, will be some of the other factors impacting the market growth.



To strengthen their market position, many vendors are increasing investment. The investments are targeted to increase capacity or improve distribution network and logistics & warehousing. Based on detailed study of the market, vendors product offering and their geographical presence. Decathlon, Luxottica Group (Oakley), Propper, and Under Armour were identified as some of the prominent players in this market.



The 2020-2024 report on global tactical and outdoor clothing market provides:

Current market size of global tactical and outdoor clothing market, its contribution to the parent market and estimate of size of market for each year during the forecast period of 2020-2024

Market growth during the forecast period of 2020-2024

In-depth analysis of factors impacting growth of the tactical and outdoor clothing market during the next five years

Key challenges faced by the vendors in tactical and outdoor clothing market

Accurate prediction of changes in the geographical market landscape across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Exact factors influencing purchase behavior of customers

Detailed competitive landscape analysis and extensive information on key vendors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market Ecosystem

2.2 Market Characteristics

2.3 Value Chain Analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market Segmentation Analysis

3.3 Market Size 2019

3.4 Market Outlook: Forecast 2019-2024



4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5 Threat of Rivalry

4.6 Market Condition



5 Market Segmentation



6 Customer Landscape



7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic Segmentation

7.2 Geographic Comparison

7.3 Europe - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

7.4 North America - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

7.5 APAC - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

7.6 South America - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

7.7 MEA - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

7.8 Key Leading Countries

7.9 Market Opportunity



8 Drivers, Challenges and Trends

8.1 Market Drivers

8.2 Market Challenges

8.3 Market Trends



9 Vendor landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape Disruption



10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors Covered

10.2 Market Positioning of Vendors



11 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p2cgnr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900