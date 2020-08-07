Dublin, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The tactical and outdoor clothing market is forecast to show significant growth during the period 2020-2024. This research analyzes the current global market scenario, latest drivers and restraints to provide current market analysis as well as expected market situation in future.
Based on application the market is segmented into:
Complete analysis of distribution channel segment is also covered including:
The geographic regions covered in the global tactical and outdoor clothing market includes: North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Evolution of protective and nanotechnology clothing is recognized as one of the key driving factor for tactical and outdoor clothing market growth over the forecast period.
Smart technologies in tactical and outdoor clothing, and emergence of flame-resistant tactical clothing, will be some of the other factors impacting the market growth.
To strengthen their market position, many vendors are increasing investment. The investments are targeted to increase capacity or improve distribution network and logistics & warehousing. Based on detailed study of the market, vendors product offering and their geographical presence. Decathlon, Luxottica Group (Oakley), Propper, and Under Armour were identified as some of the prominent players in this market.
The 2020-2024 report on global tactical and outdoor clothing market provides:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market Ecosystem
2.2 Market Characteristics
2.3 Value Chain Analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market Segmentation Analysis
3.3 Market Size 2019
3.4 Market Outlook: Forecast 2019-2024
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4 Threat of Substitutes
4.5 Threat of Rivalry
4.6 Market Condition
5 Market Segmentation
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic Segmentation
7.2 Geographic Comparison
7.3 Europe - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
7.4 North America - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
7.5 APAC - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
7.6 South America - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
7.7 MEA - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
7.8 Key Leading Countries
7.9 Market Opportunity
8 Drivers, Challenges and Trends
8.1 Market Drivers
8.2 Market Challenges
8.3 Market Trends
9 Vendor landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Landscape Disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors Covered
10.2 Market Positioning of Vendors
11 Appendix
