Dublin, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Photo Frame Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The digital photo frame market is poised to grow by USD 9.40 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. This report on the digital photo frame market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovations and premiumization.
The digital photo frame market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the rising popularity of interior design as one of the prime reasons driving the digital photo frame market growth during the next few years.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The digital photo frame market covers the following areas:
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital photo frame market vendors that include Eastman Kodak Co., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NETGEAR Inc., PhotoSpring Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. Also, the digital photo frame market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market Segmentation by Power source
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ajits
