The global direct carrier billing market was valued at US$ 29.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 70.0 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. The direct carrier billing market has risen at an exceptional rate over the years in the developed, as well as in developing, countries worldwide. The widespread adoption of smartphones is a key factor driving in the market growth.



In addition, the telcos are also showcasing tremendous interest in the development of direct carrier billing system over the years, which has also reflected positive growth in the direct carrier billing market. Prior to the introduction of smartphones, the concept of direct carrier billing was restricted to the purchase of wallpapers and ringtones. Since the evolution of smartphones, the users are able to purchase various digital content, including apps, games, features, and tokens, in a user-friendly manner. Thus, continuous advancements in FinTech and the growing adoption of smartphones are catalyzing the direct carrier billing market growth.



The direct carrier billing market has been segmented on the basis of type, platform, end user and geography. Based on type, the direct carrier billing market is segmented into limited DCB, pure DCB, MSISDN Forwarding, and PIN or MO base window. On the basis of platform, the market has been segmented into iOS, Android, and other platforms. Based on ends user, the direct carrier billing market is segmented into apps and games, online media, and other end users. In terms of geography, the direct carrier billing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Direct Carrier Billing Market



The COVID-19 outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace around the globe. As per the latest WHO figures, there are ~4.89 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally with ~323,000 total deaths. The global factory shutdowns, travel bans, and border lockdowns, to combat and contain the transmission, have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. Technology events and industry meet cancellations, factory and office shutdowns, and reduced business activities are among the major effects faced by the sector.



The global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and others are holding back the companies from business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. However, the COVID-19 crisis also had a positive impact on the growth of companies operating in the fields such as e-commerce, video-conferencing, and mobile payments. The demand for digital services especially video and audio streaming has grown at a high rate in past few months. Similarly, online app and game purchases have also increased due to most people working from home and staying indoors. All these factors are anticipated to impact the growth of the global direct carrier billing market, especially in 2020 and 2021, depending on the duration of the outbreak.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Direct Carrier Billing Market - By Type

1.3.2 Direct Carrier Billing Market - By Platform

1.3.3 Direct Carrier Billing Market - By End User

1.3.4 Direct Carrier Billing Market- By Region



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Direct Carrier Billing Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Direct Carrier Billing Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Accentuating Penetration of Smartphones

5.1.2 Over-the-Top and Mobile Gaming Stimulates Market Growth

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Existence of Alternative Payment Channels

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Easy Affordability of Smartphones and Associated Services in Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Partnerships and Regulations to Boost the Growth

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Direct Carrier Billing Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Direct Carrier Billing Market Global Overview

6.2 Direct Carrier Billing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Direct Carrier Billing Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Direct Carrier Billing Market Breakdown, by Type, 2019 and 2027

7.3 Limited DCB

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Limited DCB Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion)

7.4 Pure DCB

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Pure DCB Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion)

7.5 MSISDN Forwarding

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 MSISDN Forwarding Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion)

7.6 PIN or MO Base Window

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 PIN or MO Base Window Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion)



8. Direct Carrier Billing Market Analysis - By Platform

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Direct Carrier Billing Market Breakdown, By Platform, 2019 & 2027

8.3 iOS

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 iOS Market Forecast and Analysis

8.4 Android

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Android Market Forecast and Analysis

8.5 Other Platforms

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Other Platforms Market Forecast and Analysis



9. Direct Carrier Billing Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Direct Carrier Billing Market Breakdown, by End User, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Apps and Games

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Apps and Games Market Forecast and Analysis

9.4 Online Media

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Online Media Market Forecast and Analysis

9.5 Other End Users

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Other End Users Market Forecast and Analysis



10. Direct Carrier Billing Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Direct Carrier Billing Market

10.3 Europe: Direct Carrier Billing Market

10.4 APAC: Direct Carrier Billing Market

10.5 MEA: Direct Carrier Billing Market

10.6 SAM: Direct Carrier Billing Market



11. Direct Carrier Billing Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 South America



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiative



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Bango PLC

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Boku, Inc.

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Centili

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Comviva Technologies Limited

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 DIMOCO

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Fortumo

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Infomedia Services Limited

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 NTH Mobile

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 TELECOMING S.A.

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 txtNation Limited

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Word Index



