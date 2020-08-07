New York, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global FRP Grating Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899543/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027. Molded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.8% CAGR and reach US$276.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pultruded segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $138.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR
The FRP Grating market in the U.S. is estimated at US$138.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$125.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 283-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
FRP Grating Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: FRP Grating Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: FRP Grating Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: FRP Grating Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Molded (Process) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Molded (Process) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Molded (Process) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Pultruded (Process) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Pultruded (Process) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Pultruded (Process) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Industrial (End-use Industry) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Industrial (End-use Industry) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Industrial (End-use Industry) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Water Management (End-use Industry) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Water Management (End-use Industry) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Water Management (End-use Industry) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Transportation (End-use Industry) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Transportation (End-use Industry) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Transportation (End-use Industry) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other End-use Industries (End-use Industry) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Other End-use Industries (End-use Industry) Analysis
of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other End-use Industries (End-use Industry) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US FRP Grating Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States FRP Grating Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Process: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: FRP Grating Market in the United States by Process:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States FRP Grating Market Share Breakdown by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States FRP Grating Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: FRP Grating Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 27: FRP Grating Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian FRP Grating Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Process: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian FRP Grating Historic Market Review by
Process in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 30: FRP Grating Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian FRP Grating Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: FRP Grating Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry
for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian FRP Grating Market Share Analysis by End-use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for FRP Grating: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Process for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: FRP Grating Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese FRP Grating Market Share Analysis by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for FRP
Grating in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese FRP Grating Market in US$ Thousand by
End-use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 39: FRP Grating Market Share Shift in Japan by End-use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese FRP Grating Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: FRP Grating Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Process: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese FRP Grating Market by Process: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for FRP Grating in US$ Thousand by
End-use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: FRP Grating Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by
End-use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese FRP Grating Market Share Breakdown by End-use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European FRP Grating Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European FRP Grating Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: FRP Grating Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European FRP Grating Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European FRP Grating Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Process: 2020-2027
Table 50: FRP Grating Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European FRP Grating Market Share Breakdown by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European FRP Grating Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 53: FRP Grating Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European FRP Grating Market Share Analysis by End-use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: FRP Grating Market in France by Process: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French FRP Grating Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Process: 2012-2019
Table 57: French FRP Grating Market Share Analysis by Process:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: FRP Grating Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Thousand by End-use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 59: French FRP Grating Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 60: French FRP Grating Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-use Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: FRP Grating Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: German FRP Grating Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Process: 2012-2019
Table 63: German FRP Grating Market Share Breakdown by Process:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: FRP Grating Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German FRP Grating Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 66: FRP Grating Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian FRP Grating Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: FRP Grating Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Process: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian FRP Grating Market by Process: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for FRP Grating in US$ Thousand by
End-use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: FRP Grating Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by
End-use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian FRP Grating Market Share Breakdown by End-use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for FRP Grating: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Process for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: FRP Grating Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom FRP Grating Market Share Analysis by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for FRP
Grating in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom FRP Grating Market in US$ Thousand by
End-use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 78: FRP Grating Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish FRP Grating Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Process: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish FRP Grating Historic Market Review by Process
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 81: FRP Grating Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish FRP Grating Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: FRP Grating Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry
for 2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish FRP Grating Market Share Analysis by End-use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian FRP Grating Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Process: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: FRP Grating Market in Russia by Process: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian FRP Grating Market Share Breakdown by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian FRP Grating Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: FRP Grating Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: FRP Grating Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe FRP Grating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Process: 2020-2027
Table 92: FRP Grating Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe FRP Grating Market Share Breakdown by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe FRP Grating Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 95: FRP Grating Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe FRP Grating Market Share Analysis by
End-use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific FRP Grating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: FRP Grating Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific FRP Grating Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: FRP Grating Market in Asia-Pacific by Process:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific FRP Grating Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Process: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific FRP Grating Market Share Analysis by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: FRP Grating Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific FRP Grating Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific FRP Grating Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: FRP Grating Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian FRP Grating Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Process: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian FRP Grating Market Share Breakdown by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: FRP Grating Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian FRP Grating Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 111: FRP Grating Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian FRP Grating Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Process: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian FRP Grating Historic Market Review by Process
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 114: FRP Grating Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian FRP Grating Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: FRP Grating Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry
for 2012-2019
Table 117: Indian FRP Grating Market Share Analysis by End-use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: FRP Grating Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean FRP Grating Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Process: 2012-2019
Table 120: FRP Grating Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: FRP Grating Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean FRP Grating Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by End-use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 123: FRP Grating Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by End-use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for FRP Grating: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Process for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: FRP Grating Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period
2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific FRP Grating Market Share
Analysis by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for FRP Grating in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific FRP Grating Market in US$
Thousand by End-use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 129: FRP Grating Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American FRP Grating Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 131: FRP Grating Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American FRP Grating Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American FRP Grating Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: FRP Grating Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Process: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American FRP Grating Market by Process:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for FRP Grating in US$
Thousand by End-use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: FRP Grating Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by End-use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American FRP Grating Market Share Breakdown by
End-use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean FRP Grating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Process: 2020-2027
Table 140: FRP Grating Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean FRP Grating Market Share Breakdown by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean FRP Grating Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 143: FRP Grating Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean FRP Grating Market Share Analysis by
End-use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: FRP Grating Market in Brazil by Process: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian FRP Grating Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Process: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian FRP Grating Market Share Analysis by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: FRP Grating Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian FRP Grating Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian FRP Grating Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 151: FRP Grating Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican FRP Grating Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Process: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican FRP Grating Market Share Breakdown by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: FRP Grating Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican FRP Grating Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 156: FRP Grating Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America FRP Grating Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Process: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: FRP Grating Market in Rest of Latin America by
Process: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America FRP Grating Market Share
Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America FRP Grating Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: FRP Grating Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 162: FRP Grating Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East FRP Grating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: FRP Grating Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East FRP Grating Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East FRP Grating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Process: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East FRP Grating Historic Market by
Process in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: FRP Grating Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East FRP Grating Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 170: FRP Grating Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry
for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East FRP Grating Market Share Analysis by
End-use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for FRP Grating: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Process for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: FRP Grating Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian FRP Grating Market Share Analysis by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for FRP
Grating in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian FRP Grating Market in US$ Thousand by
End-use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 177: FRP Grating Market Share Shift in Iran by End-use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli FRP Grating Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Process: 2020-2027
Table 179: FRP Grating Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli FRP Grating Market Share Breakdown by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli FRP Grating Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 182: FRP Grating Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli FRP Grating Market Share Analysis by End-use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian FRP Grating Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: FRP Grating Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by Process: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian FRP Grating Market by Process:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for FRP Grating in US$ Thousand
by End-use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: FRP Grating Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by End-use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian FRP Grating Market Share Breakdown by
End-use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: FRP Grating Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates FRP Grating Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process: 2012-2019
Table 192: FRP Grating Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: FRP Grating Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-use Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates FRP Grating Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 195: FRP Grating Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: FRP Grating Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East FRP Grating Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East FRP Grating Market Share
Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: FRP Grating Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East FRP Grating Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 201: FRP Grating Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African FRP Grating Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Process: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: FRP Grating Market in Africa by Process: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 204: African FRP Grating Market Share Breakdown by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African FRP Grating Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: FRP Grating Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 207: FRP Grating Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
