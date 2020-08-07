Dublin, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global therapeutic vaccines market is poised to grow by $3.78 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 43% during the forecast period.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the rising incidence and prevalence of diseases, strong therapeutic vaccine pipeline, and increasing funding for the development of vaccines. The study identifies the increase in R&D activities related to novel therapeutic vaccines as one of the prime reasons driving the therapeutic vaccines market growth during the next few years. Also, initiatives to increase awareness about severe diseases and rise in number of strategic alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading therapeutic vaccines market vendors that include:
Also, the therapeutic vaccines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Type
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
8. Vendor Landscape
9. Vendor Analysis
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
