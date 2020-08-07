Dublin, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pulse Oximeter Systems (Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is built to visualize quantitative market trends within Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices therapeutic area. The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Pulse Oximeter Systems Market for the year 2020 and beyond.
The pulse oximeter systems market drivers include a wide variety of factors; however, the market is primarily driven by the increase in aging population and the increase in primary pulmonary pathological conditions, the increasing hospital numbers, Ambulatory Service Centers and emergency services, the need to track the vitals is necessary for the patients.
The publisher expects the market to grow quickly, mainly due to growing awareness of pulse oximetry and product innovation in the region. Mirroring the global pulse oximeter systems space, hand held pulse oximeters and finger pulse oximeters dominate the market. The usage of the wrist pulse oximeters is increasing rapidly in-home care settings due to its effectiveness, portability, and cost-effective nature.
The long-term trend towards cost-containment, through managed healthcare, or other legislative proposals to reform healthcare, could control or influence the purchase of healthcare services and products and could result in lower prices for PAP devices. North America holds the largest share of the market, and the region is also expected to retain its position during the forecast period. In addition, the US holds the largest contribution to the regional market.
Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.
Key Inclusions of the market model are:
Currently marketed Pulse Oximeter Systems and evolving competitive landscape.
Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights.
Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.
Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.
Countries covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.
