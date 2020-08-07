Dublin, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Automation Control Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial automation control market is poised to grow by $25.18 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the need for simplification of complex manufacturing activities, increasing focus on smart factories and changing market dynamics. The study identifies the virtualization of automation control systems as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial automation control market growth during the next few years. Also, value chain integration by automation solution providers and increasing need for open platform architecture for automation software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial automation control market vendors that include:



ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corp. PLC

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

OMRON Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Also, the industrial automation control market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Sensors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

DCS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Drives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SCADA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PLC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Process industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corp. PLC

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

OMRON Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wqgmrx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900