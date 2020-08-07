Growth Equity Opportunities 17, LLC purchased 3,888,889 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), representing 31,111,112 Ordinary Shares, from the Issuer on 22 July 2020 as part of the Issuer’s capital raising (the “Financing”) which comprised the issuance of ADSs and Ordinary Shares.



Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV, LLC did not participate in the Financing and so continues to hold 1,219,674 ADSs representing 9,757,392 Ordinary Shares, as previously reported on its TR-1 filed on 8 May 2017.



Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV, LLC (which holds 2.35% voting rights) and Growth Equity Opportunities 17, LLC (which holds 7.51% of voting rights) are acting in concert for the purposes of DTR 5.2.1R(a), consequently their respective holdings are deemed to be aggregated to 9.86% in total.



Overall, there has been no increase or decrease from the 9 to 10% voting right threshold that was reported in the previous TR-1 filing of 8 May 2017. However, as explained in this Section 11 there have been changes in the breakdown of how the voting rights are held. It is on this basis that this TR-1 has been completed.