NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Regulatory Risk Advisors LLC is a certified minority owned business and SBA 8(a) firm that provides regulatory compliance, risk management and business advisory capabilities to B2Band B2G clientele in Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Government, Energy and Technology. Mr. Brian Robinson, a former recipient of Entrepreneur of the Year Award from the National Black Chamber of Commerce and founder and Managing Member of Innovative Regulatory Risk Advisors, said, “I am extremely excited to partner with 27Health Inc. and J.A. Lafayette to focus on marketing their innovative products and services to the Federal Government underneath the SBA 8(a) program. In addition to the health products and services, we are also focused on selling fuel and energy products. Section 8(a) program is designed to help groups, such as Black Businesses, the ability to sell products to the federal government outside the competitive bidding process.”

Mr. Joseph Frontiere, CEO of 27Health Inc., a one hundred percent owned subsidiary of Lord Global Corp. (OTC:LRDG) said, “Having the ability to sell products under the SBA 8(a) will have a significant financial impact on the potential earnings of J.A. Lafayette and Lord Global Corporation. We are extremely excited about the opportunity to potentially sell our Oral Sanitizer product line through this program. It will provide J.A. Lafayette a potential sole source opportunity to sell a product that we believe kills viruses and bacteria in the oral cavity. The company anticipates Launching the product during this month. It is my vision and hope that the federal government would be a significant buyer of this product line."

About Lord Global Corporation

Lord Global Corporation intends to focus on the business development of its 27Health Inc. subsidiary. 27Health Inc. is dedicated to financing and marketing innovative, healthcare related products that are and will benefit from the permanent changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is our feeling that this crisis has accelerated the market share of direct to consumer healthcare products and services. Prior to the crisis, the direct to consumer cloud-based market was among the fastest growing, subsequent to this crisis, we believe that 10 years’ worth of market share has been condensed into several months. Hence, we have signed collaboration and distribution agreements with several companies. We believe that focusing on independent contractors and GIG-economy workers for all these products and services will help us in cross-selling each of these products and services to the same database. The Independent contractor and GIG-economy worker has been and is the fastest growing component of the U.S. labor supply and is estimated to be at least 60 million people. The pandemic is teaching individuals forced to work from their home to become adept at telecommuting. We believe coming out of this crisis, a large number of these individuals will prefer to work from their phones and computers and from any location as opposed to a fixed office. This will hyper-accelerate the already significant growth of this component of the U.S. labor supply. We believe that marketing health related products and services to this market will make us one of the fastest growing healthcare marketing companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For example, statements about future revenues and the Company’s ability to fund its operations and contractual obligations are forward looking and subject to risks. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the inability to raise capital to support the Company through its growth stage, the Company’s inability to generate projected sales and trade relations between the United States. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

27Health, Inc. PR Contact Information

Sean Carter

info@27health.net