The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of gamification in e-learning, adoption of gamification-based corporate training and increasing implementation of customer-centric business model. In addition, increasing adoption of gamification in e-learning is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The gamification market analysis includes end-user segment, application segment, type segment and geographic landscapes



The gamification market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Healthcare

• Entertainment

• Retail

• Education

• Others



By Application

• Consumer-driven application

• Enterprise-driven application



By Type

• User engagement

• Brand loyalty

• Brand awareness

• Training

• Motivation



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rise in mergers and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the gamification market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of advanced technologies in gamification solutions and increasing use of AR and VR in educational gamification solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

