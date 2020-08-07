New York, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02105835/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the automotive refinish coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased focus on R&D and innovative methods to reduce the cycle time, support services leading to efficient use of coatings, and economic stability associated with increasing disposable income.

The automotive refinish coatings market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscape.



The automotive refinish coatings market is segmented as below:

By Type

Solvent-based coatings

Water-based coatings

Others

By Geographic Landscapes

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA



This study identifies the increasing adoption of UV-curable coating as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive refinish coatings market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of self-cleaning and self-healing coatings and a rise in demand for polyurethane-based refinish coatings will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive refinish coatings market covers the following areas:

Automotive refinish coatings market sizing

Automotive refinish coatings market forecast

Automotive refinish coatings market industry analysis





