The publisher brings years of research experience to the 5th edition of this report. The 180-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Aluminum Welding Wires Market to Reach 228.9 Thousand Metric Tons by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aluminum Welding Wires estimated at 164.2 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 228.9 Thousand Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.



Automotive & Transportation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach 163.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 44.5 Thousand Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Aluminum Welding Wires market in the U.S. is estimated at 44.5 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 46.9 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Aluminum Welding Wires Market Set for a Rapid Expansion, Driven by Increased Demand from End-use Industries

Select Available Welding Wires

Increasing Production for Automobiles Drives the Market for Aluminum Welding Wires

Rise in Electric Cars Market and Increasing R&D Initiatives to Spur the Use of Aluminum Welding Wires

Lightweight Property of Aluminum Drives the Use of Aluminum Welding Wires in the Growing Lightweight Vehicles Market

Growth in the Construction Industry to Drive Opportunities for the Aluminum Welding Wires Market

Investments in Electric Power Infrastructure

Increase in Demand for Welding Wires for Repair and Maintenance

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aluminum Welding Wires Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Use of welding robots/ Use of robots in welding procedures

Automation of welding processes

Innovations in Welding Technologies

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 42



