Anteuil, August 7th, 2020

 

Net sales for 1st semester 2020
DELFINGEN demonstrates its ability to adapt to rapid changes in the automotive market and extreme economic conditions

 

In this period of crisis with the virtual halt in global automotive production in April and May, DELFINGEN has prioritized: 

  • the absolute protection of its collaborators,
  • the confirmation of its strategic orientations for a more ecological and autonomous mobility,
  • the securing of its liquidity position, the adaptation of its cost structure and the control of its debts. 

In the first half of 2020, DELFINGEN recorded a revenue of €84 million, a decrease of 27 % compared to the first half of 2019. 

Consolidated sales at the end of June 2020

In million euros2020*2019Published
Net sales84.0114.5- 26.6 %

 

OrganicExchange rates 
impact
- 27.3 % 0.7 %

 

In million euros2020*2019Published
Automotive66.591.6- 27.4 %
Industrial Market17.622.9- 23.2 %

 

OrganicExchange rates 
impact
- 28.0 %0.6 %
- 24.7 %  1.5 %

* Unaudited


 

Automotive market: outperformance of the market by 7 points**

Net sales at constant exchange rates are down by 28 % at the end of June 2020 (- 27.4 % in published data),while the global automotive production decreased by 35 %**.

The impact of the exchange rates on - Automotive - sales at the end of June was favorable by €0.5 million, mainly due to the parity (€/$).

By business:

All businesses outperformed the automotive market, with the exception of the Interior Trim Fastening business, which was mainly impacted by the sharp decline in the Indian market.

In million euros2020 2019 PublishedOrganicExchange rates 
impact
Protection systems 47.5 66.9- 28.9 %- 29.4 %0.5 %
Fluid Transfer Tubing13.317.0 - 22.0 % - 23.6 %1.6 %
Assembly and 
Logistic Services		4.25.1 - 17.5 %- 17.5 %0.0 %
Interior Trim Fastening1.52.6- 43.2 %- 41.3 %- 1.9 %


By region:

All regions have been affected at the same level by the crisis.

In million euros20202019PublishedOrganicExchange rates 
impact
Americas32.745.2- 27.7 %- 29.1 %1.4 %
Europe - Africa23.932.6- 26.7 %- 26.4 %- 0.3 %
Asia9.913.8- 28.3 %- 28.0 %- 0.3 %


In the Americas and Europe - Africa regions, which account for 85 % of its automotive sales, DELFINGEN clearly outperformed the market.

En millions 
d’euros		PublishedAutomotive
Market		Outperformance
Americas- 27.7 %- 40.0 %12.3 pts
Europe - Africa- 26.7 %- 40.0 %13.3 pts
Asia- 28.3 %- 28.0 %- 0.3 pt

Industrial market 

Industrial Market sales decreased by 24.7% at constant exchange rates (- 23.2 % in published data).

At constant exchange rates,

  • Drossbach North America sales went down by 25.3 % (- 23.4 % in published data),
  • The “Electrical and thermal insulation” business went down by 15.9 % (- 13.9 % in published data),
  • The  “Belts and straps“ business went down by 29.5 %.

The impact of the exchange rates on - Industrial market - sales was favorable of €0.3 million - at the end of June mainly due to the parity (€/$).


 


Perspectives

 

After historic declines in April and May, activity began to recover in June. The recovery was confirmed in July. 

In view of the uncertainty on the markets, DELFINGEN has suspended its growth and profitability forecasts for the year 2020. 

In its last press release issued on July 17th, DELFINGEN announced that it had entered into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of SCHLEMMER’s Europe - Africa perimeter.

** Source: IHS June 2020


 


 

