Anteuil, August 7th, 2020

Net sales for 1st semester 2020

DELFINGEN demonstrates its ability to adapt to rapid changes in the automotive market and extreme economic conditions

In this period of crisis with the virtual halt in global automotive production in April and May, DELFINGEN has prioritized:

the absolute protection of its collaborators,

the confirmation of its strategic orientations for a more ecological and autonomous mobility,

the securing of its liquidity position, the adaptation of its cost structure and the control of its debts.

In the first half of 2020, DELFINGEN recorded a revenue of €84 million, a decrease of 27 % compared to the first half of 2019.

Consolidated sales at the end of June 2020

In million euros 2020* 2019 Published Net sales 84.0 114.5 - 26.6 %

Organic Exchange rates

impact - 27.3 % 0.7 %

In million euros 2020* 2019 Published Automotive 66.5 91.6 - 27.4 % Industrial Market 17.6 22.9 - 23.2 %

Organic Exchange rates

impact - 28.0 % 0.6 % - 24.7 % 1.5 %

* Unaudited







Automotive market: outperformance of the market by 7 points**

Net sales at constant exchange rates are down by 28 % at the end of June 2020 (- 27.4 % in published data),while the global automotive production decreased by 35 %**.

The impact of the exchange rates on - Automotive - sales at the end of June was favorable by €0.5 million, mainly due to the parity (€/$).

By business:

All businesses outperformed the automotive market, with the exception of the Interior Trim Fastening business, which was mainly impacted by the sharp decline in the Indian market.

In million euros 2020 2019 Published Organic Exchange rates

impact Protection systems 47.5 66.9 - 28.9 % - 29.4 % 0.5 % Fluid Transfer Tubing 13.3 17.0 - 22.0 % - 23.6 % 1.6 % Assembly and

Logistic Services 4.2 5.1 - 17.5 % - 17.5 % 0.0 % Interior Trim Fastening 1.5 2.6 - 43.2 % - 41.3 % - 1.9 %



By region:

All regions have been affected at the same level by the crisis.

In million euros 2020 2019 Published Organic Exchange rates

impact Americas 32.7 45.2 - 27.7 % - 29.1 % 1.4 % Europe - Africa 23.9 32.6 - 26.7 % - 26.4 % - 0.3 % Asia 9.9 13.8 - 28.3 % - 28.0 % - 0.3 %



In the Americas and Europe - Africa regions, which account for 85 % of its automotive sales, DELFINGEN clearly outperformed the market.





En millions

d’euros Published Automotive

Market Outperformance Americas - 27.7 % - 40.0 % 12.3 pts Europe - Africa - 26.7 % - 40.0 % 13.3 pts Asia - 28.3 % - 28.0 % - 0.3 pt

Industrial market



Industrial Market sales decreased by 24.7% at constant exchange rates (- 23.2 % in published data).

At constant exchange rates,

Drossbach North America sales went down by 25.3 % (- 23.4 % in published data),

The “Electrical and thermal insulation” business went down by 15.9 % (- 13.9 % in published data),

The “Belts and straps“ business went down by 29.5 %.

The impact of the exchange rates on - Industrial market - sales was favorable of €0.3 million - at the end of June mainly due to the parity (€/$).







Perspectives



After historic declines in April and May, activity began to recover in June. The recovery was confirmed in July.

In view of the uncertainty on the markets, DELFINGEN has suspended its growth and profitability forecasts for the year 2020.

In its last press release issued on July 17th, DELFINGEN announced that it had entered into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of SCHLEMMER’s Europe - Africa perimeter.





** Source: IHS June 2020









