PRESS RELEASE
Anteuil, August 7th, 2020
Net sales for 1st semester 2020
DELFINGEN demonstrates its ability to adapt to rapid changes in the automotive market and extreme economic conditions
In this period of crisis with the virtual halt in global automotive production in April and May, DELFINGEN has prioritized:
In the first half of 2020, DELFINGEN recorded a revenue of €84 million, a decrease of 27 % compared to the first half of 2019.
Consolidated sales at the end of June 2020
|In million euros
|2020*
|2019
|Published
|Net sales
|84.0
|114.5
|- 26.6 %
|Organic
|Exchange rates
impact
|- 27.3 %
|0.7 %
|In million euros
|2020*
|2019
|Published
|Automotive
|66.5
|91.6
|- 27.4 %
|Industrial Market
|17.6
|22.9
|- 23.2 %
|Organic
|Exchange rates
impact
|- 28.0 %
|0.6 %
|- 24.7 %
|1.5 %
* Unaudited
Automotive market: outperformance of the market by 7 points**
Net sales at constant exchange rates are down by 28 % at the end of June 2020 (- 27.4 % in published data),while the global automotive production decreased by 35 %**.
The impact of the exchange rates on - Automotive - sales at the end of June was favorable by €0.5 million, mainly due to the parity (€/$).
By business:
All businesses outperformed the automotive market, with the exception of the Interior Trim Fastening business, which was mainly impacted by the sharp decline in the Indian market.
|In million euros
|2020
|2019
|Published
|Organic
|Exchange rates
impact
|Protection systems
|47.5
|66.9
|- 28.9 %
|- 29.4 %
|0.5 %
|Fluid Transfer Tubing
|13.3
|17.0
|- 22.0 %
|- 23.6 %
|1.6 %
|Assembly and
Logistic Services
|4.2
|5.1
|- 17.5 %
|- 17.5 %
|0.0 %
|Interior Trim Fastening
|1.5
|2.6
|- 43.2 %
|- 41.3 %
|- 1.9 %
By region:
All regions have been affected at the same level by the crisis.
|In million euros
|2020
|2019
|Published
|Organic
|Exchange rates
impact
|Americas
|32.7
|45.2
|- 27.7 %
|- 29.1 %
|1.4 %
|Europe - Africa
|23.9
|32.6
|- 26.7 %
|- 26.4 %
|- 0.3 %
|Asia
|9.9
|13.8
|- 28.3 %
|- 28.0 %
|- 0.3 %
In the Americas and Europe - Africa regions, which account for 85 % of its automotive sales, DELFINGEN clearly outperformed the market.
|En millions
d’euros
|Published
|Automotive
Market
|Outperformance
|Americas
|- 27.7 %
|- 40.0 %
|12.3 pts
|Europe - Africa
|- 26.7 %
|- 40.0 %
|13.3 pts
|Asia
|- 28.3 %
|- 28.0 %
|- 0.3 pt
Industrial market
Industrial Market sales decreased by 24.7% at constant exchange rates (- 23.2 % in published data).
At constant exchange rates,
The impact of the exchange rates on - Industrial market - sales was favorable of €0.3 million - at the end of June mainly due to the parity (€/$).
Perspectives
After historic declines in April and May, activity began to recover in June. The recovery was confirmed in July.
In view of the uncertainty on the markets, DELFINGEN has suspended its growth and profitability forecasts for the year 2020.
In its last press release issued on July 17th, DELFINGEN announced that it had entered into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of SCHLEMMER’s Europe - Africa perimeter.
** Source: IHS June 2020
DELFINGEN, a global leader in protection and routing solutions
for electric and fluid on-board networks
EURONEXT Growth Paris - Code ISIN : FR 0000054132 - Mnemonic: ALDEL
Next press release: September 8th, 2020 - 2020 1st Half-year Results
Mr. Christophe Clerc : +33 (0)3.81.90.73.00 - www.delfingen.com
Attachment
DELFINGEN Industry
ANTEUIL, FRANCE
Mr. Christophe Clerc : +33 (0)3.81.90.73.00 - www.delfingen.com
DELFINGEN Industry LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: