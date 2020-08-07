GLENVIEW, Ill., Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) authorized an increase to the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.07 per share – or $0.28 per share annually. The Board also declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.14 per share for the third quarter of 2020. The dividend equates to $4.56 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2020.

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.1 billion in 2019.

