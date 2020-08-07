Dublin, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vitamin D Market by Analog (Vitamin D2, Vitamin D3), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Functional Food & Beverage, Pharma, Feed, and Personal Care), End User (Children, Adult, and Pregnant Women), IU Strength and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vitamin D market is estimated at USD 1.1billion in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%, to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2025.



The vitamin D market is driven by the growth in awareness of vitamin D deficiency, a rise in incidences of osteoporosis in women, and an increase in cases of malnutrition in children. The rising number of government initiatives and awareness campaigns is expected to create new growth opportunities for the growth of the vitamin D market.



The scarcity of ingredients, coupled with the high cost, are the major restraints of the market. There are very few natural foods that provide vitamin D, increasing the risk of deficiency of vitamin D among the consumers. Vitamin D and several other vitamins face the problem of raw material unavailability, as a result of which there is an increase in the price. This high price stands to be one of the biggest challenges for the growth of sales of vitamins.



Impact of COVID-19 on the current market size and forecast



Covid-19 is expected to boost the demand at a much higher rate for vitamin D ingredients in the global market. Several clinical studies and researches are being carried out with regard to identifying a significant correlation between Covid-19 and vitamin D. For instance, a study was carried out by North-western University and published on 7th of May 2020, in which the researchers concluded that vitamin D strengthens innate immunity and prevents overactive immune responses. Its trials and test results prove that patients with severe deficiency of vitamin D are twice as likely to face major complications.



Vitamin D plays a vital role not just in enhancing the human innate immune systems, but also prevents the immune system from becoming dangerously overactive. As a result of which, having healthy levels of vitamin D helps the patient against severe complications, including death, from Covid-19. Thus, this Covid-19 pandemic is expected to boost the demand for vitamin D at a much higher rate in the global market. However, disruption of global logistics and supply chain can be a restraint for this market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Vitamin D Market

4.2 Vitamin D Market: Covid-19 Impact

4.3 Asia Pacific: Vitamin D Market, by End User & Country

4.4 Vitamin D Market, by Analog, 2019 Vs. 2025

4.5 Vitamin D Market, by Application

4.6 Vitamin D Market, by Key Subregional Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in the Prevalence of Vitamin D Deficiencies and Impact of Covid-19 Expected to Boost Demand

5.2.1.2 Rise in Preference of Fortified Food Among Consumers

5.2.1.3 Increase in Awareness Regarding Bone and Joint Health

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Scarcity of Ingredients Coupled With High Cost

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Demand for Feed Fortification

5.2.3.2 Usage of Vitamin D in Personal Care Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Regulatory Factors & Standardization

5.3 List of Adjacent Or Related Markets



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Supply Chain Analysis

6.4 End-User Analysis

6.4.1 Product Offerings by Some of the Major End Users



7 Clinical Review of the Vitamin D Market

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Bone Health

7.1.1.1 Rickets

7.1.1.2 Osteoporosis

7.1.2 Skin Health

7.1.2.1 Psoriasis

7.1.3 Deficiency Treatment

7.1.4 Immunity Development

7.1.4.1 Influenza

7.1.5 CFR 172 Food Additives Permitted for Direct Addition to Food for Human Consumption

7.1.5.1 Vitamin D2

7.1.5.2 Vitamin D3



8 Vitamin D Market, by Analog

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis

8.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

8.2.2 Realistic Scenario

8.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

8.3 Vitamin D2

8.3.1 Health and Wellness Products is One of the Key Driver for the Vitamin D2 Market

8.4 Vitamin D3

8.4.1 Growing Consumption of Vitamin D3 in the Feed Industry is Expected to Drive the Demand in the Asia Pacific Region



9 Vitamin D Market, by IU Strength

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis

9.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

9.2.2 Realistic Scenario

9.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario



10 Vitamin D Market, by Form

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis

10.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

10.2.2 Realistic Scenario

10.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

10.3 Dry

10.3.1 Crystalline Form of Vitamin D is Projected to Gain Traction in the Pharmaceutical Industry

10.4 Liquid

10.4.1 Liquid Form Offers Easy Absorption of Vitamin D



11 Vitamin D Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis

11.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

11.2.2 Realistic Scenario

11.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

11.3 Feed & Pet Food

11.3.1 Animal Feed

11.3.1.1 Major Consumers of Vitamin D3 in the Animal Feed Industry Are Broilers and Swine

11.3.2 Pet Food

11.3.2.1 Increasing Spending on Pet Health is Creating An Opportunity for Vitamin D Manufacturers in the Pet Food Industry

11.4 Pharmaceuticals

11.4.1 Rising Innovations is Driving Demand of Vitamin D in the Pharmaceutical Industry

11.5 Functional Food & Beverage

11.5.1 Rising Awareness Regarding Functional Food and Beverages is Creating Opportunities for Food Fortification

11.6 Personal Care

11.6.1 Increasing Skin Problems Among Consumers Are Driving the Demand for Vitamin D in the Cosmetics Industry



12 Vitamin D Market, by End User

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis

12.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

12.2.2 Realistic Scenario

12.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

12.3 Adults

12.3.1 Increase in Cases of Osteomalacia, Osteopenia, and Osteoporosis Are Causing Various Bone-Related Issues Among Adults

12.4 Pregnant Women

12.4.1 Consumption of Health Supplements Containing Vitamin D by Pregnant Women is Driving the Vitamin D Market

12.5 Children

12.5.1 Vitamin D Deficiency in Children Has Led to Increased Cases of Rickets



13 Vitamin D Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis

13.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

13.2.2 Realistic Scenario

13.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

13.3 North America

13.4 Europe

13.5 Asia Pacific

13.6 South America

13.7 RoW



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.2.1 Pervasive

14.2.2 Emerging Leaders

14.2.3 Stars

14.2.4 Emerging Companies

14.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2020

14.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (End-User Companies)

14.4.1 Pervasive

14.4.2 Emerging Leaders

14.4.3 Stars

14.4.4 Emerging Companies

14.5 Competitive Scenario

14.5.1 New Product Launches

14.5.2 Expansions

14.5.3 Joint Ventures and Agreements

14.6 Covid-19: Proactive Response Strategies & Challenges Identified by Key Companies

14.6.1 Potential Strategies

14.6.1.1 DSM

14.6.1.2 BASF Se

14.6.1.3 Glanbia Plc

14.6.1.4 Others

14.6.2 Challenges

14.6.2.1 Fermenta Biotech Ltd



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Koninklijke Dsm N.V

15.2 Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co., Ltd

15.3 Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co., Ltd.

15.4 Fermenta Biotech Ltd.

15.5 Xiamen Jindawei Vitamin Co., Ltd.

15.6 Basf

15.7 Dishman Group

15.8 Taizhou Haisheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

15.9 Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd.

15.10 Glanbia Plc.

15.11 PHW Group

15.12 Bio-Tech Pharmacal

15.13 Divi'S Nutraceuticals

15.14 Synthesia

15.15 Hangzhou Think Chemical Co Ltd

15.16 Sichuan Neijiang Huixin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

15.17 Kingdomway Nutrition Inc

15.18 Mckinley Resources Inc

15.19 New Gen Pharma Inc

15.20 Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

15.21 Pharmavit

15.22 Tocris Bioscience

15.23 Lycored

15.24 Stabicoat Vitamins

15.25 Spectrum Chemical Mfg Corp



16 Adjacent & Related Markets

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Limitations

16.3 Vitamins Market

16.3.1 Market Definition

16.3.2 Market Overview

16.3.3 Vitamins Market, by Application

16.3.3.1 Healthcare Products

16.3.3.2 Food & Beverages

16.3.3.2.1 Infant Food

16.3.3.2.2 Dairy Products

16.3.3.2.3 Bakery & Confectionery Products

16.3.3.2.4 Beverages

16.3.3.2.5 Others

16.3.3.3 Feed

16.3.3.4 Personal Care Products

16.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

16.4.1 Market Definition

16.4.2 Market Overview

16.4.3 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Application

16.4.3.1 Food

16.4.3.1.1 Snacks

16.4.3.1.2 Confectionery

16.4.3.1.3 Bakery

16.4.3.1.4 Dairy

16.4.3.1.5 Meat & Meat Products

16.4.3.1.6 Baby Food

16.4.3.1.7 Others

16.4.3.2 Beverages

16.4.3.2.1 Energy Drinks

16.4.3.2.2 Juices

16.4.3.2.3 Health Drinks

16.4.3.3 Personal Care

16.4.3.4 Animal Nutrition

16.4.3.5 Dietary Supplement



17 Appendix

17.1 Discussion Guide

17.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

17.3 Available Customizations

17.4 Related Reports

17.5 Author Details



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/429oof

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900