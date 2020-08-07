Dublin, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market by Service Type (Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics), Application (Pathology, Bacteriology, Virology, Parasitology), Animal, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global veterinary reference laboratories market is projected to reach USD 5,627.6 million by 2025 from USD 3,420.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.



The growth in this market is driven by the increase in the companion animal population, rising demand for pet insurance, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies. However, the growing demand for rapid tests and portable instruments for point-of-care (POC) services and increasing pet care costs are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.



The clinical chemistry segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the veterinary reference laboratories market, by type of service, during the forecast period.

Based on the type of service, the veterinary reference laboratories market is segmented into clinical chemistry, immunodiagnostics, hematology, urinalysis, molecular diagnostics, and other services. The clinical chemistry segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this market can be attributed to the increased preference for various advanced clinical diagnostic services by veterinarians, pet owners, and laboratory technicians.



Clinical pathology is the fastest-growing application segment of the veterinary reference laboratories market.

Based on the application, the veterinary reference laboratories market is segmented into clinical pathology, bacteriology, virology, parasitology, productivity testing, pregnancy testing, and toxicology. The clinical pathology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the large volume of pathology tests performed.



Companion animals dominate the veterinary reference laboratories market

Based on animals, the veterinary reference laboratories market is segmented into livestock animals and companion animals. The companion animal segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of companion animals and the rising incidence of zoonotic diseases in these animals are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.



Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2020 to 2025), owing to factors such as a rise in demand for pet insurance and increasing pet healthcare expenditure. Moreover, a growing population of food-producing animals & the need for animal-derived food products, rising awareness of zoonotic animals, and the increasing number of veterinary hospitals and clinics are expected to drive growth in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market, by Type of Service & Country (2019)

4.3 Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market: Regional Mix

4.5 Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market: Developing Vs. Developed Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Key Market Drivers

5.3.1 Growth in the Companion Animal Population

5.3.2 Growing Demand for Pet Insurance and Increasing Pet Care Expenditure

5.3.3 Increasing Number of Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Economies

5.3.4 Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products

5.3.5 Increasing Incidence of Trans-Boundary and Zoonotic Diseases

5.4 Key Market Restraints

5.4.1 Increasing Pet Care Costs

5.4.2 Growing Demand for Rapid Tests, Poc Testing, and Portable Instruments

5.5 Key Market Opportunities

5.5.1 Untapped Emerging Markets

5.5.2 Public-Private Partnerships in Veterinary Health

5.5.3 Increased USe of Pcr Testing Panels to Rule Out Covid-19 Virus in Animals

5.6 Key Challenges

5.6.1 Low Awareness in Emerging Markets

5.6.2 Shortage of Veterinarians in Emerging Markets

5.6.3 Weak Functional and Infrastructural Capacities

5.7 Adjacent & Related Markets



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Industry Trends

6.1.1 Covid-19 Impact on Veterinary Reference Laboratories

6.1.2 Adoption of Multiple Testing Panels

6.1.3 Outsourcing of Veterinary Diagnostic Testing Services

6.1.4 Innovation in Diagnostic Products for Quality Service Implementation

6.2 Disease Trends

6.2.1 Livestock Animals

6.2.1.1 Avian Influenza (AI)

6.2.1.2 African Swine Fever (ASF)

6.2.1.3 Bovine Babesiosis (BB)

6.2.1.4 Peste Des Petits Ruminants (PPR)

6.2.1.5 West Nile Virus (WMV)

6.2.2 Companion Animals

6.2.2.1 Zoonotic Diseases

6.2.2.2 Obesity & Diabetes

6.3 Regulatory Analysis



7 Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market, by Type of Service

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Type of Technologies USed

7.2 Immunodiagnostics

7.2.1 Low Cost & Procedural Complexity Are Driving the Growth of this Segment

7.3 Clinical Chemistry Services

7.3.1 Increasing Pet Healthcare Expenditure and the Rising Number of Screening Tests Performed to Drive Market Growth

7.4 Molecular Diagnostics

7.4.1 Growing Demand for Reliable and Rapid Methods of Genetic Disorder Detection to Drive Market Growth

7.5 Hematology

7.5.1 Hematology Services Are USed to Measure Blood Cell Count, Evaluate Leukocyte Morphology, and Count Coagulation Time of Blood in Animals

7.6 Urinalysis

7.6.1 Rising Occurrence of Kidney Diseases in Cats and Dogs to Support the Growth of this Segment

7.7 Other Services



8 Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 Across Different Application Areas

8.2 Clinical Pathology

8.2.1 Clinical Pathology Dominates the Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market, by Application

8.3 Bacteriology

8.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases Will Drive the Market for Bacteriology

8.4 Virology

8.4.1 Growing Number of Viral Outbreaks is Contributing to Market Growth in this Segment

8.5 Parasitology

8.5.1 Increasing Prevalence of Parasitic Diseases Will Support

8.6 Productivity Testing

8.6.1 Increasing Focus on Ensuring Quality of Milk and Meat is Driving the Demand for Productivity Testing

8.7 Pregnancy Testing

8.7.1 Focus on Breeding and Herd Management Programs Will Drive

8.8 Toxicology Testing

8.8.1 Regulation of Animal Health to Avoid Feed and Animal-Derived Food Contamination is Driving Market Growth



9 Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market, by Animal Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 Testing in Animals

9.2 Companion Animals

9.2.1 Dogs

9.2.1.1 the Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market for Dogs Dominates The Global Market

9.2.2 Cats

9.2.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases in Cats Will Drive the Growth of this Segment

9.2.3 Horses

9.2.3.1 Global Equine Population Has Witnessed Slow Growth in Recent Years

9.2.4 Other Companion Animals

9.3 Livestock Animals

9.3.1 Cattle

9.3.1.1 Early Diagnosis is Crucial as Cattle Contribute More Than 85% to The Global Milk Supply

9.3.2 Pigs

9.3.2.1 Need to Check Disease Outbreaks and Thereby Reduce Economic Losses is Driving the Demand for Swine Diagnostics

9.3.3 Poultry

9.3.3.1 Increasing Focus on Animal-Derived Protein Sources from Poultry Will Drive Growth in this Segment

9.3.4 Other Livestock Animals



10 Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 in the US Vs International Markets

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Growth Strategy Matrix

11.3 Market Share Analysis (For Companion Animals)

11.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.4.1 Product Launches

11.4.2 Acquisitions

11.4.3 Other Developments

11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

12.3 Vca, Inc. (A Part of Mars Petcare)

12.4 Gd Animal Health

12.5 Boehringer Ingelheim

12.6 Zoetis, Inc.

12.7 Neogen Corporation

12.8 Laboklin GmbH

12.9 Synlab International GmbH

12.10 Vetnostics

12.11 Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory

12.12 University of Minnesota (Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory)

12.13 Iowa State University (Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory)

12.14 Other Players

12.14.1 Protatek International Inc.

12.14.2 Animal and Plant Health Agency

12.14.3 Animal Health Diagnostic Center (Cornell University)

12.14.4 National Veterinary Services Laboratory USDa-Aphis

12.14.5 Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (Waddl)

12.14.6 Colorado State University (Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratories)

12.14.7 the Pirbright Institute

12.14.8 Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut (Fli)



13 Adjacent and Related Markets Chapter

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Veterinary Diagnostics Market

13.2.1 Market Definition

13.2.2 Limitations

13.2.3 Market Overview

13.3 Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Region

13.4 Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Technology

13.4.1 Immunodiagnostics

13.4.2 Clinical Biochemistry

13.4.3 Molecular Diagnostics

13.4.3.1 Pcr Tests

13.4.3.2 Microarrays

13.4.3.3 Other Molecular Diagnostic Products

13.4.4 Hematology

13.4.5 Urinalysis

13.4.6 Other Veterinary Diagnostic Technologies

13.5 Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by End-user

13.5.1 Reference Laboratories

13.5.2 Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

13.5.3 Veterinary Point-Of-Care/In-House Testing

13.5.4 Research Institutes and Universities



14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide



