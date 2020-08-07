Orem, UT, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crumbl Cookies, the nation’s fastest-growing gourmet cookie delivery and takeout company, opens its 100th store in Tega Cay, South Carolina on August 6, 2020.

After its conception only 2.5 years ago, Crumbl-crazed fans can enjoy the brand’s unique offering of fresh, gourmet cookies anywhere via nationwide shipping or by visiting their 100 storefronts located in 17 states!

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Crumbl to so many communities around the nation. We hope our customers love these cookies as much as we do,” said Jason McGowan, Crumbl Co-founder & CEO. “At Crumbl, our goal is to bring families and friends together over the world's best box of cookies. This level of growth will help us do that in a bigger, and more impactful way.”

“Initially, we didn’t set out to build the nation’s largest cookie business, but after seeing the joy we could bring to customers, slow-paced growth just wasn’t an option,” said Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Co-founder & COO. “This growth wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing Franchise Partners & customers — we’re celebrating them this week through the launch of our Crumbl Cares program.”

Crumbl’s concept is unique. Inside every store, (that feels more like an Apple store than a cookie shop), crew members mix, bake, and prepare each batch fresh in an open kitchen for all to see. Crumbl offers four rotating specialty flavors weekly, along with the standard favorites: warm chocolate chip and chilled sugar. Only the most highest-quality ingredients are used at Crumbl. Delivery, take-out and curbside pick-up make ordering sweet indulgence easy.

Some of the Crumbl specialty cookies include: Muddy Buddy, Biscoff Lava, Funfetti, Snickerdoodle, Coconut Lime, Chocolate Caramel, and many more.

Crumbl is open from 8am-10pm on weekdays and 8am-midnight on weekends. Visit them online at crumblcookies.com, on social media, (@crumblcookies), or at any operating location.

“Our CEO is from Canada. Who knows? Crumbl may be going international very soon,” hints Hemsley.

About Crumbl

It started with one big dream, two crazy cousins, and the perfect combination of flour, sugar, and chocolate chips. Crumbl was established in 2017 in Logan, Utah. Since that time, more than 100 additional locations have been built to satisfy the cookie cravings of individuals throughout 17 states across the nation! Crumbl is rapidly expanding across the country with 30 new locations slated to open during 2020. Order cookies online at crumblcookies.com.

