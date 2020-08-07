New York, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Automation Control Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01079083/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on industrial automation control market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for simplification of complex manufacturing activities, increasing focus on smart factories and changing market dynamics.

The industrial automation control market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscape.



The industrial automation control market is segmented as below:

By Product

Sensors

DCS

Drives

SCADA

PLC

By Geographic Landscapes

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA



This study identifies the virtualization of automation control systems as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial automation control market growth during the next few years. Also, value chain integration by automation solution providers and increasing need for open platform architecture for automation software will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our industrial automation control market covers the following areas:

Industrial automation control market sizing

Industrial automation control market forecast

Industrial automation control market industry analysis





