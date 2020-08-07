Dublin, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Underground Mining - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Underground Mining market accounted for $22.38 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $30.87 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization in developing nations and increasing implementation of IoT are the factors boosting market growth. However, the lack of skilled personnel is hampering the growth of the market.



Underground mining means all human-made excavations below the surface of the ground through shafts or adits to explore for, developing or producing valuable minerals.



Based on the equipment, the conveyor systems segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as these systems can be used to transport material in underground and open-pit operations, and are especially common in coal mines. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to constant investments and increasing infrastructure projects and also India offers several opportunities for the mining companies as there is significant scope for exploration of bauxite, iron ore, and coal.



Some of the key players profiled in the Underground Mining Market include Vale S.A., Thyssen Mining, Amur Minerals Corporation, Rio Tinto, OZ Minerals, Norilsk Nickel Group, Implats Platinum Limited, Glencore, Freeport-McMoRan, Coal India Ltd, Barminco, China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, BHP, GBF Underground Mining Company, Anglo American Plc, The Redpath Group, Alcoa Corporation, and CIMIC Group Limited.



Equipments Covered:

Ventilation Systems

Rock Reinforcement Systems

Loaders & Trucks

Drilling Equipment

Conveyor Systems

Other Equipments

Operators Covered:

Owner Mining

Contract Mining

Methods Covered:

Supported

Unsupported

Caving

Applications Covered:

Coal Mining

Metal Mining

Mineral Mining

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Underground Mining Market, By Equipment

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Ventilation Systems

5.3 Rock Reinforcement Systems

5.4 Loaders & Trucks

5.5 Drilling Equipment

5.6 Conveyor Systems

5.7 Other Equipments

5.7.1 Shuttle Cars

5.7.2 Shovels

5.7.3 Draglines

5.7.4 Continuous Miners



6 Global Underground Mining Market, By Operator

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Owner Mining

6.3 Contract Mining



7 Global Underground Mining Market, By Method

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Supported

7.2.1 Stull Stoping

7.2.2 Square Set Stoping

7.2.3 Cut-and-Fill Stoping

7.3 Unsupported

7.3.1 Sublevel Stoping

7.3.2 Shrinkage Stoping

7.3.3 Room-and-Pillar

7.4 Caving

7.4.1 Sublevel Caving

7.4.2 Longwall Mining

7.4.3 Block Caving



8 Global Underground Mining Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Coal Mining

8.3 Metal Mining

8.4 Mineral Mining



9 Global Underground Mining Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Vale S.A.

11.2 Thyssen Mining

11.3 Amur Minerals Corporation

11.4 Rio Tinto

11.5 OZ Minerals

11.6 Norilsk Nickel Group

11.7 Implats Platinum Limited

11.8 Glencore

11.9 Freeport-McMoRan

11.10 Coal India Ltd

11.11 Barminco

11.12 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited

11.13 BHP

11.14 GBF Underground Mining Company

11.15 Anglo American Plc

11.16 The Redpath Group

11.17 Alcoa Corporation

11.18 CIMIC Group Limited



