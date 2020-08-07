On Tuesday August 11, 2020 at 4:15 pm EDT, Taat CEO Setti Coscarella will be hosting a live teleconference session in which he will provide high-level commentary on the tobacco industry, in addition to insights about initial and long-term plans for the Company and its products. Subsequently, a question-and-answer session will be held in which participants can submit questions via the GoToWebinar platform. Advance submissions of questions can also be made by email to Taat’s investor relations department. Additionally, the Company has released a professionally-produced video showcasing the production process of Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes in detail with narration by Taat founder Joe Deighan.



LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTC: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that following the appointment of ex-Philip Morris strategist Setti Coscarella as Taat’s Chief Executive Officer, the Company will be hosting a public teleconference in which Mr. Coscarella will discuss his initial and long-term plans for the Company and its products. Following this discussion, a live question-and-answer session will be held in which members of the public may submit questions for Mr. Coscarella. The teleconference, which will be hosted on GoToWebinar, is scheduled to begin at 4:15 pm EDT on Tuesday August 11, 2020. Advance questions for Mr. Coscarella may be submitted by email to investor@taatusa.com .

On July 31, 2020, the Company announced that it had appointed Setti Coscarella as its Chief Executive Officer to provide expert leadership for the planned launch of Beyond Tobacco™ tobacco-free and nicotine-free cigarettes, which is set to occur in Q4 2020. Mr. Coscarella had recently resigned from a lead strategist position at Philip Morris, the world’s largest tobacco company. In this capacity, Mr. Coscarella created a dedicated business unit for Reduced Risk Products (“RRP”), which is one of Philip Morris’ fastest-growing categories globally. Additionally, Coscarella launched several initiatives that revolutionized how RRP is marketed in Canada. Along with his general business acumen from a career consisting of management consulting, investment banking, and entrepreneurship, Mr. Coscarella intends to leverage his leading knowledge of the RRP category to optimally execute the planned launch of Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes.

The provisional agenda of Tuesday’s teleconference with Setti Coscarella is outlined below:

Macro-level commentary on the tobacco industry and RRP category

Discussion of Mr. Coscarella’s objectives for the planned launch of Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes

Updates regarding the state of research and development for Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes

Overview of contemplated early-stage markets and sales channels for Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes

Question-and-answer session

Individuals who are interested in participating in the teleconference may register using the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4383548759526193165

The Company has also released a comprehensive video overview of the manufacturing process for Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes, featuring commentary from Taat founder Joe Deighan. This video, which was professionally produced with an emphasis on capturing intricate details of each manufacturing step, is intended to provide greater insight into how Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes are made. Interested parties may view the video by clicking below, or by accessing the following URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_ydboQNnHg&feature=youtu.be

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ced0101c-ee3a-47cf-b92c-8fa256badb40

Setti Coscarella, CEO of Taat commented, “As we get closer to the planned launch of Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes, I know that there are many questions from investors and the general public alike. Having been part of the Company for a week now, I have come to discover many exciting things about the product and what kind of opportunities it has in today’s market. Many companies have had no problem getting smokers to try various alternatives to smoking cigarettes… but the common struggle they have faced is getting smokers to continue using those alternatives. Delivering a far superior molecule to nicotine using a combustible stick format that we expect to be familiar for cigarette smokers are two key things that I believe can cultivate long-term popularity of Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes. I look forward to answering questions from the public on Tuesday’s teleconference as we lead up to the planned Q4 2020 product launch.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD.

“Setti Coscarella”

Setti Coscarella, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Jamie Frawley

1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872)

investor@taatusa.com

About Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

Taat Herb Co., the flagship brand of Taat Lifestyle & Wellness, is an early-stage life sciences company based in Las Vegas, Nevada innovating nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes. With a unique proprietary blend of all-natural ingredients and meticulous engineering of the user experience, Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes are designed to emulate every aspect of legacy tobacco products with no significant difference to the user. Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes provide benefits that include mitigation of tobacco withdrawals, and reduction of tobacco dependency. With an expert-led go-to-market strategy, the Company's objective is to position itself in the US $814 billion (2018)1 global tobacco industry to capitalize on the growing worldwide demand for better-for-you alternatives to traditional cigarettes.

For more information, please visit http://taatusa.com .

References

1 British American Tobacco - The Global Market

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the potential launch of Taat hemp cigarettes, in addition to the following: The occurrence of the teleconference with Setti Coscarella as described in this release. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the tobacco and CBD markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms