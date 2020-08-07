Dublin, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Furniture Market in US 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The home furniture market in US is poised to grow by $8.08 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the improving residential construction market and increased online sales. In addition, improving residential construction market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well. The study identifies the increased awareness of home decor and attractive furnishings as one of the prime reasons driving the home furniture market in US growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home furniture market in US vendors that include:



Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding B.V.

Klaussner Home Furnishings

LaZBoy Inc.

Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

Restoration Hardware Inc.

Roomstogo.com Inc.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Also, the home furniture market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Living room furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Bedroom furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Storage furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Brick and mortar - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online mode - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer Landscape

Customer Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding B.V.

Klaussner Home Furnishings

LaZBoy Inc.

Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

Restoration Hardware Inc.

Roomstogo.com Inc.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ryx5k

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900