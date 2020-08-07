Dublin, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Nanotechnology in Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Report contents include:
Nanomaterials have already been commercialized at various stages of the packaging supply chain from food storage to traceability and tracking. Their enhanced properties, such as UV protection, barrier to moisture, gases and volatile components, mechanical strength, significantly improve packaging materials.
Nanomaterials-based packaging is used to:
The use of nanomaterials in packaging will play a significant role in:
Nanomaterials utilized in packaging include:
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Aims and objectives of the study
1.1.1 Properties of nanomaterials
1.1.2 Categorization
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Active packaging
3.2 Intelligent/smart packaging
3.3 Biobased packaging
3.4 Market drivers and trends
3.4.1 Growing demand for active and smart packaging
3.4.2 Growing demand for renewable plastic packaging
3.4.3 Consumer safety concerns driving demand for antimicrobial surfaces
3.4.4 Sustainability and biodegradability
3.4.5 Replacing petroleum-based, glass, metal, wax/plastic coated products
3.4.6 Improving food quality and safety during transportation
3.4.7 Improved barrier function to increase shelf life
3.4.8 Prevention of food waste
3.4.9 Product safety and anti-counterfeiting
3.5 Market challenges
3.6 Global market revenues for nanopackaging
4 TYPES OF PACKAGING
4.1 Barrier films and coatings
4.2 Antibacterial (antimicrobial) packaging
4.3 Anti-counterfeit packaging
4.4 Temperature controlled packaging
4.5 Food sensors
5 NANOMATERIALS USED IN PACKAGING
5.1 Composites
5.2 Films
5.3 Coatings
5.4 CELLULLOSE NANOFIBERS
5.4.1 Paper and board packaging
5.4.2 Gas barrier sheets
5.4.3 Packaging adhesives
5.4.4 Food packaging coatings
5.4.5 Antibacterial
5.5 CELLULOSE NANOCRYSTALS
5.5.1 Flexible packaging
5.5.2 Plastics for bioplastic packaging
5.5.3 Antimicrobial properties
5.6 GRAPHENE
5.6.1 Properties
5.6.2 Barrier films for food packaging
5.6.3 Anti-bacterial activity
5.6.4 Anti-viral activity
5.7 NANOSILVER
5.7.1 Properties
5.7.2 Antimicrobial and antiviral activity
5.7.3 Nanosilver in packaging
5.8 NANOSILICA
5.8.1 Properties
5.8.2 Nanosilica coated barrier films
5.9 ZINC OXIDE NANOPARTICLES
5.9.1 Properties
5.9.2 Antimicrobial packaging films
5.9.3 Antimicrobial activity
5.10 CARBON NANOTUBES
5.10.1 Properties
5.10.2 Antimicrobial activity
5.10.3 Packaging films
5.11 CHITOSAN NANOPARTICLES
5.11.1 Properties
5.11.2 Packaging coatings and films
5.12 NANOCLAYS
5.12.1 Properties
5.12.2 Barrier films
5.13 TITANIUM DIOXIDE NANOPARTICLES
5.13.1 Properties
5.13.2 Antibacterial films
6 NANOMATERIALS IN THE PACKAGING MARKET
6.1 Applications
6.1.1 Protective coatings and films
6.1.2 Bioplastics packaging
6.1.3 Anti-counterfeiting
6.1.3.1 Nano barcodes and optics
6.1.4 Pharmaceutical packaging
6.2 Global market size
7 COMPANY PROFILES
