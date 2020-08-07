Dublin, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report will provide details about CPAP devices used in the treatment of sleep apnea and how COVID-19 is influencing the market.
The report will also highlight the current and future market potential of CPAP devices with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analysis, prevalence or incidence COVID-19 and sleep apnea and a regulatory scenario assessment will be covered in the current report. The report covers a market projection through 2024 and includes a market share analysis for key players.
The report segments the market for CPAP devices based on product type, age group, end-user and geography. For market estimates, data are provided for 2018, 2019 as the base year, and forecast values for 2024.
Market Insights
Growth of the global market is attributed to the factors such as the growing prevalence of obesity, diabetes and other chronic diseases which leads to sleep disorders, a strong product regulatory scenario, and strong investment in research and development activities by key market players including ResMed, Philips Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd., and Apex Medical Corp.
Increasing incidences of sleep disorders and COVID-19 patients and the rising geriatric population with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) related issues are the major factors likely to fuel major CPAP device markets. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), OSA affects approximately 4% of the adult population and Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS) is a common disorder that occurs in 3-10% of the population. The burden of sleep disorders is likely to drive the CPAP device market during the forecast period.
The report includes:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Category
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Age Group
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 9 CPAP Device Supply Rules
Chapter 10 CPAP Machines in 2020
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/afn897
