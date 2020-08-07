Dublin, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Internet of Things (IoT) Enabled Industrial Wearables Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market is poised to grow by $2.29 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the rise in digitization and automation within industries and growing adoption of smart sensors. In addition, rise in digitization and automation within industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well. The study identifies the emergence of Industry 4.0 as one of the prime reasons driving the internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market vendors that include:



Alphabet Inc.

DAQRI LLC

Fujitsu Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Intellinium

Microsoft Corp.

RealWear Inc.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Vuzix Corp.

Wearable Technologies AG

Also, the internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Landscape



3. Market Sizing

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market definition

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Threat of new entrants

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Comparison by Product

Smart eyewear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Head-mounted wearables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hand-worn wearables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

