NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL  
 févr-20mars-20avr-20mai-20juin-20juil-20
Nombre d'actions composant le capital 575529857552985771106577307758210775824520
Nombre d'actions propres150877150455149991149194150648149124
Nombre total de droits de vote théorique710500570964847108387710473071619327141356
Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable695412869460296958396695553670112846992232

