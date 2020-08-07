District of Kitimat Mayor Phil Germuth (left) and Coastal GasLink President, David Pfeiffer (right), broke ground at the project’s Kitimat Meter Station yesterday. The station is one of two compressor and metering stations that will become the anchor points of the natural gas pipeline. This important milestone was made possible thanks to the District of Kitimat’s close partnership and support. Together, we are proud to be part of B.C.’s healthy economic recovery. To learn more, visit CoastalGasLink.com.

KITIMAT, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- District of Kitimat Mayor Phil Germuth (left) and Coastal GasLink President, David Pfeiffer (right), broke ground at the project’s Kitimat Meter Station yesterday. The station is one of two compressor and metering stations that will become the anchor points of the natural gas pipeline. This important milestone was made possible thanks to the District of Kitimat’s close partnership and support. Together, we are proud to be part of B.C.’s healthy economic recovery. To learn more, visit CoastalGasLink.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43638aa9-09a0-4a06-bdfb-

Contact information: Mallory Oudendag (mallory_oudendag@tcenergy.com)