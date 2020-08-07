Dublin, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surgical Gowns Market (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surgical gowns market is expected to grow amidst the current scenario of COVID-19.

The factors such as the increasing prevalence of diseases and surgeries, growing elderly population, awareness about safety and infection control are expected to drive the growth of the Global Surgical Gowns market. Growth of the market will be challenged by the reuse of surgical gowns and environmental degradation.

Many industries including the fashion and textile industry are involving in the production of the surgical gowns. This is creating good opportunities for market growth and causing many players to enter the market. Other factors such as high demand for surgical products in developing countries and increasing investment by the market players have also created growth opportunities for the industry.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

High prevalence of diseases and surgeries

Increase in government focus on immunization programs

Developing the trend for disposable surgical gowns

Restraints

Reusing of surgical gowns

Environmental degradation

Opportunities

High demand for surgical products in the developing countries

Increasing investment by the market players

The increasing involvement of other industries in the production of surgical gowns

Why Buy This Report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Surgical Gowns Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model. The impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

Report Highlights

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered for the study

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Benefits for Shareholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Assessment

2.3.1 Market Size Estimation

2.3.2 Market Share Analysis

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Global Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market Size, by Geography

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Trends

6 Market Analysis

6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2 Impact of COVID-19

7 Global Surgical Gown Market, By Product Type

7.1 Disposable

7.2 Reusable

8 Global Surgical Gown Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Offline

8.2 Online

9 Global Surgical Gown Market, By End User

9.1 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.2 Clinics & Trauma Centers

9.3 Diagnostic Centers

9.4 Hospitals

10 Americas Surgical Gown Market

10.1 Argentina

10.2 Brazil

10.3 Canada

10.4 Mexico

10.5 United States

11 Europe, Middle East & Africa Surgical Gown Market

11.1 France

11.2 Germany

11.3 Italy

11.4 Netherlands

11.5 Qatar

11.6 Russia

11.7 Saudi Arabia

11.8 South Africa

11.9 Spain

11.10 United Arab Emirates

11.11 United Kingdom

12 Asia-Pacific Surgical Gown Market

12.1 Australia

12.2 China

12.3 India

12.4 Indonesia

12.5 Japan

12.6 Malaysia

12.7 Philippines

12.8 South Korea

12.9 Thailand

13 Competitive Scenario

13.1 Merger & Acquisition

13.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4 Investment & Funding

13.5 Award, Recognition, & Expansion

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Ahlstrom-Munksj Oyj

14.2 Cardinal Health, Inc.

14.3 GrupA Medical Products

14.4 Hartmann AG

14.5 Johnson & Johnson

14.6 Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.

14.7 Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

14.8 Medeco B.V.

14.9 Medline Industries, Inc.

14.10 Owens & Minor, Inc.

14.11 PRIMED Medical Products, Inc.

14.12 Vygon SA

14.13 3M Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ha0b58

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900