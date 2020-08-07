Dublin, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surgical Gowns Market (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global surgical gowns market is expected to grow amidst the current scenario of COVID-19.
The factors such as the increasing prevalence of diseases and surgeries, growing elderly population, awareness about safety and infection control are expected to drive the growth of the Global Surgical Gowns market. Growth of the market will be challenged by the reuse of surgical gowns and environmental degradation.
Many industries including the fashion and textile industry are involving in the production of the surgical gowns. This is creating good opportunities for market growth and causing many players to enter the market. Other factors such as high demand for surgical products in developing countries and increasing investment by the market players have also created growth opportunities for the industry.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Why Buy This Report?
Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered for the study
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Benefits for Shareholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Assessment
2.3.1 Market Size Estimation
2.3.2 Market Share Analysis
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Global Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market Size, by Geography
5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Drivers
5.2 Restraints
5.3 Opportunities
5.4 Trends
6 Market Analysis
6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2 Impact of COVID-19
7 Global Surgical Gown Market, By Product Type
7.1 Disposable
7.2 Reusable
8 Global Surgical Gown Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1 Offline
8.2 Online
9 Global Surgical Gown Market, By End User
9.1 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
9.2 Clinics & Trauma Centers
9.3 Diagnostic Centers
9.4 Hospitals
10 Americas Surgical Gown Market
10.1 Argentina
10.2 Brazil
10.3 Canada
10.4 Mexico
10.5 United States
11 Europe, Middle East & Africa Surgical Gown Market
11.1 France
11.2 Germany
11.3 Italy
11.4 Netherlands
11.5 Qatar
11.6 Russia
11.7 Saudi Arabia
11.8 South Africa
11.9 Spain
11.10 United Arab Emirates
11.11 United Kingdom
12 Asia-Pacific Surgical Gown Market
12.1 Australia
12.2 China
12.3 India
12.4 Indonesia
12.5 Japan
12.6 Malaysia
12.7 Philippines
12.8 South Korea
12.9 Thailand
13 Competitive Scenario
13.1 Merger & Acquisition
13.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4 Investment & Funding
13.5 Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Ahlstrom-Munksj Oyj
14.2 Cardinal Health, Inc.
14.3 GrupA Medical Products
14.4 Hartmann AG
14.5 Johnson & Johnson
14.6 Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.
14.7 Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG
14.8 Medeco B.V.
14.9 Medline Industries, Inc.
14.10 Owens & Minor, Inc.
14.11 PRIMED Medical Products, Inc.
14.12 Vygon SA
14.13 3M Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ha0b58
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
