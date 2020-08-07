New York City, USA, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing up in Long Island, New York, Jarred Rosenburg became exposed to streetwear giants like Supreme, Stussy, and A Bathing Ape. His love for streetwear and fashion has only grown with age, and now, coupled with his background in business, Rosenberg is ready to fill the empty spaces he sees throughout the fashion industry with Vieue Clothing Brand.



Vieue Clothing Brand is a globally influenced, New York designed streetwear brand established in 2019. Vieue embodies comfort in style, and aims to dress anyone with a line that delivers quality clothing and celebrates bold simplicity. A large amount of time and effort of the company is put into sourcing top-quality materials, while keeping their ethics at the forefront. Vieue Clothing Brand works with eco-friendly facilities to save water and reduce energy consumption. By way of these ethical methods, Vieue Clothing Brand’s products consist of premium clothing that puts Mother Nature first.



Keeping themselves one step ahead of the game, Vieue Clothing Brand listens directly to the desires of the customer. The company’s methods have proven successful following a well-heeled launch. After the announcement of Vieue’s inaugural line, the initial inventory was sold-out within the first four days of pre-sale leading up to its online debut.



Jarred Rosenberg, the entrepreneurial spirit behind and founder of Vieue Clothing Brand, has gone above and beyond to make his dream a reality. When asked about how he has attained his success, Rosenberg said, “it takes doing the things others won’t. It requires persistence, reflection, and consistency.” By studying his father’s successful endeavors, he was inspired and well-equipped to acknowledge his visions and bring them to fruition. Along with obtaining his MBA, Jared is also a Doctor of Pharmacy. “We are all capable of being successful at what we set our minds to…,” Rosenberg continues, “you need to teach yourself when to keep your head down and work, and when to look up, and learn from what is around you.”



In the coming years, Jarred Rosenberg and the Vieue Clothing Brand team will be working hard to push their vision forward and expand their influence. They are aiming to turn Vieue Clothing Brand into an international retailer of authentic streetwear but are not limiting themselves, as they are always looking to expand into other facets of the fashion industry. “We invite you to join us on our journey of bringing you the only clothing you’ll want to wear.”



