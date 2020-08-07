TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSX:PNP) (“Pinetree” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020. All financial information provided in this press release is unaudited and all figures are in $’000 except per share amounts and shares outstanding.



Unaudited financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020

The following information should be read in conjunction with our annual audited Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Selected Financial Information

As at June 30, 2020

As at December 31, 2019 Total assets $ 15,735 $ 18,227 Total liabilities 336 329 Book Value 15,399 17,898 Shares outstanding 9,045,198 9,045,198 Book Value per share (BVPS) $ 1.70 $ 1.98





Shares

Outstanding Book Value

(BV)1 OpEx1

(excluding F/X

gain/loss)2 Book Value per

share – (BVPS)1 Quarterly OpEx as

percentage BV1 $'000s $'000s $ % Jun-30-20 9,045,198 15,399 121 1.70 0.8 Mar-31-20 9,045,198 15,540 117 1.72 0.8 Dec-31-19 9,045,198 17,898 155 1.98 0.9 Sep-30-19 9,045,198 17,295 80 1.91 0.5 Jun-30-19 9,045,198 17,350 118 1.92 0.7 Mar-31-19 9,045,198 17,106 119 1.89 0.7 Dec-31-18 9,045,198 15,980 103 1.77 0.6 Sept-30-18 9,045,198 16,326 171 1.80 1.0

1 Refer to “Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures”

Shares Outstanding and Book Value amounts are as at the Quarter End date

Operating Expenses amounts are for the Three months ending the Quarter End date

2 Operating Expenses do not include Foreign Exchange gain (loss) on financial assets other than investments

As at June 30, 2020, Pinetree’s BVPS was $1.70 as compared to $1.98 as at December 31, 2019, representing a decrease of $0.28 or 14%. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in stock prices of investments held in Pinetree’s portfolio as well as realized losses on investments liquidated during the period.

As at June 30, 2020, the Company held investments at fair value totaling $9,838, which represented 64% of book value. This compares to investments at fair value of $10,105 representing 56% of book value as at December 31, 2019.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, OpEx was $473 which corresponds to 3.1% of book value as at June 30, 2020. This compares to OpEx of $511 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 which corresponds to 2.9% of book value as at June 30, 2019. Since expenses fluctuate from quarter to quarter, management monitors costs on a trailing twelve month basis.

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net investment gains (losses) (72 ) 308 (2,460 ) 1,549 Other income 71 88 162 120 Total expenses 117 152 174 299 Net income (loss) (141 ) 244 (2,499 ) 1,370 Earnings (loss) per share –

basic & fully diluted (0.02 ) 0.03 (0.28 ) 0.15

The net investment losses for the three months ended June 30,2020 were $72 (three months ended March 31, 2019 – gain of $308) as a result of net realized losses on investments and net change in unrealized gains.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, other income totalled $71 as compared to other income of $88 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Other income is comprised of interest and dividend income.

Management Title Change

In order to simplify the organization and streamline operations, Pinetree’s board of directors has appointed Damien Leonard as President of Pinetree Capital and its various fully-owned subsidiaries. Mr. Leonard will retain the responsibilities pertaining to the CEO role.

Non-IFRS Measures, Non-GAAP Measures

BVPS (book value per share) is a non-IFRS (international financial reporting standards) measure calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term BVPS does not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These amounts are not performance measures as defined under IFRS and should not be considered either in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net earnings prepared in accordance with IFRS.

About Pinetree Capital Ltd.

Pinetree is a value-oriented investment and merchant banking company focused on the technology sector. Pinetree’s common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol “PNP”.

